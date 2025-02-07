Login
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure X: What Are The Differences?

The price difference between the KTM 390 ADV X and the top-spec 390 ADV is Rs 77,000. We take a look at all the differences between the two variants.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Adventure gets fully adjustable suspension
  • KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 2.91 lakh
  • KTM 390 Adventure – top spec – is priced at Rs 3.68 lakh

KTM India recently launched the second-generation 390 Adventure in two variants: the top-spec 390 Adventure and the more affordable, road-focused 390 Adventure X. The 390 Adventure is priced at Rs 3.68 lakh, while the Adventure X comes in at Rs 2.91 lakh (both ex-showroom). The significant Rs 77,000 price difference naturally raises questions about what sets these two models apart. We take a look at all the differences between the two variants. 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh
 

KTM 390 Adventure vs. 390 Adventure X: Suspension and Cycle Parts

 

One of the most notable differences lies in the suspension setup. The 390 Adventure features a fully adjustable WP Apex USD fork with 30-step adjustability, whereas the X variant gets a similar setup but lacks adjustability. Both offer 200 mm of front suspension travel. At the rear, both motorcycles come equipped with a WP Apex monoshock. However, the top-spec model benefits from 20-step rebound damping and 10-step preload adjustability, while the X variant only offers preload adjustment. Both models provide 205 mm of rear suspension travel.
 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Variants 1

The wheel setup is another key distinction where the 390 Adventure is built for serious off-road use with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels, while the Adventure X is a more road-biased version with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless alloy wheels. Despite these differences, braking hardware remains identical, with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc on both models.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs. 390 Adventure X: Features 

KTM 390 Adventure S m17

Feature-wise, the fully loaded 390 Adventure comes equipped with rider aids such as Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), three ride modes (Street, Rain, and Off-Road), cruise control, and Cornering ABS. The Adventure X lacks these features but still offers a solid package, including off-road ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire throttle, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and full LED lighting – all of which is also available on the top-spec 390 ADV model.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh

 

KTM 390 Adventure vs. 390 Adventure X: Seat Height And Weight

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Variants 2

Riders looking for a slightly more accessible seat height may prefer the Adventure X, which has a seat height of 825 mm compared to the 390 Adventure’s 830 mm. The weight difference is also minimal, with the top-spec model weighing 183 kg, just 1 kg more than the X variant’s 182 kg.
 

KTM 390 Adventure vs. 390 Adventure X: Design and Styling

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Variants

At first glance, both variants look nearly identical, with only subtle differences in styling elements. However, the distinctions are minor but include different handguard colours—orange for the Adventure X and black/white for the top-spec variant. The Adventure X also features an ‘X’ badge on the front fender. Another small difference is the front beak colour, which is orange on the X and white on the fully loaded model. Both versions are available in the same orange and white colour schemes.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Confirmed To Happen Soon
 

KTM 390 Adventure vs. 390 Adventure X: Engine 

KTM 390 Adventure S m14

Both variants share the same 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the latest Duke 390. This engine produces 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Both models also come equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter.

# KTM India# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure# 2025 KTM 390 ADV# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure X# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM Bikes# KTM Bikes in India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

