KTM 250 Adventure Low-Seat V Variant Launched

KTM India has introduced the new low-seat ‘V’ variant of the 250 Adventure. The motorcycle carries the same price tag as the standard variant, which is Rs 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The V variant boasts a reduced seat height of 834mm compared to the standard 250 Adventure's 855mm, making it more accessible for riders with a shorter inseam. While retaining all of its existing features, the lower seat height has been achieved with a suspension kit that is applicable across KTM’s Adventure range in India. The company had introduced the low-seat variant for the 390 Adventure first. The 250 Adventure V Variant is available in two liveries Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange.

In terms of design, the KTM 250 Adventure V features a single-pod headlamp, LED daytime running lights, a short windscreen, and a side-slung exhaust. The motorcycle is equipped with an LED tail lamp, LCD instrument cluster that provides average speed, DTE, tachometer, speedometer, and a gear position indicator. The 250 Adventure comes with a 14.5 litre fuel tank, allowing the bike to deliver a range of up to 400 kms, according to KTM.

KTM 250 Adventure In Electronic Orange Livery

Braking duties are handled by a 320mm single disc with a radially-mounted caliper at the front and a 230mm single disc with a floating caliper at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS with the option to turn it off for the rear while off-roading.

For the powertrain, the 250 Adventure V gets the same 248.76cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that registers 29.6bhp at 9,000rpm and 24Nm at 7,500rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

The introduction of a low-seat variant should allow KTM to tap on more buyers who till now refrained from the 250 Adventure due to the tall seat height.

