  • Home
  • News
  • KTM 250 Adventure Low-Seat V Variant Launched

KTM 250 Adventure Low-Seat V Variant Launched

KTM has priced the 250 Adventure V at Rs 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the standard variant
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
02-Jun-23 12:15 PM IST
KTM 250 Adventure edit.jpg
Highlights
  • Carries the same sticker price of Rs 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom) as the standard KTM 250 Adventure
  • Available in two liveries - Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange
  • Seat height is 21 mm lower on the ‘V’ variant

KTM India has introduced the new low-seat ‘V’ variant of the 250 Adventure. The motorcycle carries the same price tag as the standard variant, which is Rs 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The V variant boasts a reduced seat height of 834mm compared to the standard 250 Adventure's 855mm, making it more accessible for riders with a shorter inseam. While retaining all of its existing features, the lower seat height has been achieved with a suspension kit that is applicable across KTM’s Adventure range in India. The company had introduced the low-seat variant for the 390 Adventure first. The 250 Adventure V Variant is available in two liveries Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange.

 

In terms of design, the KTM 250 Adventure V features a single-pod headlamp, LED daytime running lights, a short windscreen, and a side-slung exhaust. The motorcycle is equipped with an LED tail lamp, LCD instrument cluster that provides average speed, DTE, tachometer, speedometer, and a gear position indicator. The 250 Adventure comes with a 14.5 litre fuel tank, allowing the bike to deliver a range of up to 400 kms, according to KTM.

KTM 250 Adventure In Electronic Orange Livery

 

Braking duties are handled by a 320mm single disc with a radially-mounted caliper at the front and a 230mm single disc with a floating caliper at the rear. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS with the option to turn it off for the rear while off-roading. 

 

For the powertrain, the 250 Adventure V gets the same 248.76cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that registers 29.6bhp at 9,000rpm and 24Nm at 7,500rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

 

The introduction of a low-seat variant should allow KTM to tap on more buyers who till now refrained from the 250 Adventure due to the tall seat height.

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
KTM Developing A Semi-Automatic Gearbox?
KTM Developing A Semi-Automatic Gearbox?
7 days ago
KTM 390 Adventure: Variants Explained
KTM 390 Adventure: Variants Explained
16 days ago
KTM Introduces Its First-Ever International Adventure Tour To Nepal
KTM Introduces Its First-Ever International Adventure Tour To Nepal
23 days ago
KTM To Launch 390 Adventure V In India Soon With A Lowered Seat Height
KTM To Launch 390 Adventure V In India Soon With A Lowered Seat Height
30 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
KTM 250 Adventure
Starts at ₹ 2.42 Lakh
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

KTM Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now