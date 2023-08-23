Revolt RV400 Stealth Black Edition Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Revolt Motors has launched the new RV400 Stealth Black limited-edition electric motorcycle, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, including charger). The special edition commemorates the sixth anniversary of the brand and costs about Rs 5,000 more than the standard bike. The added premium is for darkened cosmetic elements, new colour finishes for the suspension and some added accessories. Revolt has said that the model will be available in limited numbers, with deliveries to start in October 2023.

Changes to the motorcycle are only cosmetic in nature, with no differences under the skin. Compared to the standard Cosmic Black, the Stealth Black gets additional blacked-out elements such as the rear swingarm, rear grab handle and parts of the motorcycle’s frame. Even the chrome trimming on the handlebars is blacked out.

Further differences come down to the yellow-finished rear mono shock and gold-finished upside-down fork up front. The special edition also gets a small flyscreen.

Mechanically, the motorcycle is unchanged over the standard RV400. You still get the same 3.24 kWh battery pack paired with a 3 kW mid-drive motor. Revolt says that the motorcycle has a range of up to 150 km depending on the ride mode with a full charge taking about 4.5 hours.

The Revolt RV400 goes up against other electric motorcycles such as the Hop OXO and Tork Kratos R.