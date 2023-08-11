Login

Revolt RV400 Can Now Be Booked On Flipkart

Revolt collaborates with Flipkart to allow customers to book the RV400 electric bike through the e-commerce website
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

11-Aug-23 03:17 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The collaboration will provide a convenient experience for Revolt’s prospective customers
  • Customers can benefit from special offers during bookings
  • The RV400 EV is now available for purchase on Flipkart at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,38,950

Revolt, the Electric bikemaker, has announced its collaboration with the e-commerce marketplace Flipkart in order to book its RV400 electric bike. Through Flipkart’s extensive reach, customer insights, and online marketplace experience, Revolt will be able to offer its customers a seamless buying experience for its electric bike. The RV400 EV motorcycle will be available for purchase on Flipkart at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,38,950, and customers can avail of special benefits, including exclusive offers, on the e-commerce website.

The RV400 electric motorcycle, now available on Flipkart, runs on a 3 kWh battery with a 5 kW motor, reaching a top speed of 85 kmph. Its features include USD fork up front, a monoshock at the rear, front and rear disc brakes, and a claimed range of 150 km. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent takes around 4.5 hours, according to the brand. 

 

Also Read: Revolt Motors Reopens Bookings For RV400 Electric Bike

 

Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of Rattan Enterprise Limited, said, "We are excited to partner with Flipkart for the sales of Revolt Motors on its platform. This collaboration allows us to reach a vast audience of environmentally conscious consumers and offer them a truly transformative electric motorcycle. With Flipkart's expertise and reach, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive the sustainable mobility revolution in India and beyond."

The two-wheeler brand was taken over by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd in November 2022, and in recent news, Revolt's RV400 bikes have been added to the Kochi Police Department’s fleet. Also in March this year, the company expanded its presence with 15 new dealerships across various cities in India, like Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. 

