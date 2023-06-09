  • Home
Kochi Police Department Inducts Revolt RV400 Motorcycles Into Its Fleet

The manufacturer had reopened booking for its RV400 motorcycle a few months for a price of Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
09-Jun-23 10:32 AM IST
Highlights
  • Revolt motorcycles was taken over by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd in November 2022
  • Motorcycle gets a claimed range of 150 km from a 3kWh battery
  • The manufacturer recently opened 15 new dealerships

Revolt Motors, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer recently put out a tweet announcing the induction of its RV400 two-wheeler into the Kochi Police Department’s fleet. The two-wheeler brand was taken over by RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd in November 2022. The manufacturer had reopened booking for its RV400 motorcycle a few months for a price of Rs. 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Coming to the features, the RV400 is equipped with LED headlamps, fully digital console, keyless ignition, and a replaceable battery pack. Other features in the bike include a speaker system near the foot peg that can produce faux motorcycle noises. The rider can choose between sound options of Revolt, Rebel, Rage, and Roar.

The RV400 gets a speaker near the foot peg that can produce faux motorcycle noises

 

The RV400 features a 3 kWh battery linked to a 3 kW motor that generates 54 Nm of torque and produces a top speed of 85 kmph. It comes with a claimed range of 150 km and has a 0 to 100 per cent claimed charging time of 4.5 hours. 

 

Revolt recently opened 15 new dealerships, The 15 new dealerships are spread across Raipur, Vapi, Bahadurgarh, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Kota, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Surat, Dehradun, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. 

