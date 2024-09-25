Login
Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Karizma XMR offered with Rs 23,500 discount
  • Bajaj Pulsar and Dominar range discounted as well
  • Jawa Yezdi models are being offered with a Rs 18,500 discount

As the festive season kicks off in India, discounts and offers are flooding both online and offline markets. One of the most notable sales is Flipkart's renowned Big Billion Days event, which starts tomorrow, September 26, 2024. Among the wide range of products on offer, the e-commerce platform also provides discounts on two-wheelers from well-known brands such as Hero Motocorp, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, and Bajaj Auto

 

For this year's sale, Flipkart has listed a variety of two-wheeler deals. Hero Motocorp’s Mavrick, for instance, is available with a discount of Rs 23,500, reducing its ex-showroom price to Rs 1.76 lakh. Similarly, the Karizma XMR is discounted by Rs 21,000, bringing its price down to Rs 1.60 lakh. The Hero Xtreme 160R and Xtreme 160R 4V are also on offer, with discounts of Rs 13,500 and Rs 16,000, making their ex-showroom prices Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.21 lakh, respectively.

 Flipkart

 

Bajaj Auto is offering notable discounts as well. The Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 come with Rs 23,500 and Rs 16,000 off, bringing their prices to Rs 1.79 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh, respectively. Bajaj’s Pulsar range is also discounted, with the Pulsar 220F and NS200 available at Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.39 lakh after reductions of Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,500.

 

In the Jawa Yezdi lineup, several models are available with discounts of Rs 18,500. These include the Jawa 42 (Rs 1.91 lakh), 42 Bobber (Rs 1.70 lakh), Jawa 350 (Rs 1.80 lakh), Perak (Rs 1.95 lakh), as well as the Yezdi Roadster (Rs 1.88 lakh) and Adventure (Rs 1.91 lakh).
 

Apart from the aforementioned models, there are several electric models on sale including the likes of Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Odysse, and Ampere along with commuter-class motorcycles and scooters. 


 

# Flipkart# Big Billion Days Sale# Flipkart Sale# Two-wheeler sales# Bikes in India# Hero MotoCorp# Bajaj Auto# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Bikes# Two Wheelers
