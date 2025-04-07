Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged

The Central Government’s Ministry of Revenue has announced a revision in the excise duty rate of petrol and diesel from April 8, 2024. In a notification, the ministry called for the excise duty on petrol and diesel to be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. However, the government has said this will not affect the retail prices.

PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of #Petrol and #Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today.
#MoPNG — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 7, 2025

In a separate tweet, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has come forward to clarify that public sector oil marketing companies will not be hiking retail prices once the revised duty comes into effect. The announcement suggests that the excise rate hike will be absorbed by a reduction in fuel prices before excise is chargeable.

The #ExciseDuty increase of Rs. 2 per litre on #petrol and #diesel by Central Government will not be passed on to the consumers.



The #ExciseDuty increase of Rs. 2 per litre on #petrol and #diesel by Central Government will not be passed on to the consumers.

On one hand, this will insulate the customers from the price hike while on the other hand, the collected amount may be utilised towards under-recovery… — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) April 7, 2025

Excise is generally charged on the landed price of the fuel at petrol stations which includes the base cost and freight expenses. Do note that this landing price also attracts VAT at rates decided by the states and union territories of the country.

Central Government has increased the Special Additional Excise Duty by Rs 2 per litre on Petrol and Diesel effective April 8, 2025.

Central Government has increased the Special Additional Excise Duty by Rs 2 per litre on Petrol and Diesel effective April 8, 2025.

In order to insulate its customers from price hike, HPCL will absorb this additional levy and there will be no change in retail selling price of… — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) April 7, 2025

India, for a while now, has been following daily revisions in fuel prices based on the fluctuating market prices of crude oil, though rates have remained stable for a long while now. The last notable revision was a Rs 2 per litre reduction in prices near the general elections.