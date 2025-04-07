Login
Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged

The Ministry of Petroleum has clarified public sector oil marketing companies will not hike retail prices when the excise duty change comes into effect from April 8.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Excise duty to be hiked by Rs 2 per litre on petrol, diesel
  • Public sector OMCs say no hike in retail prices
  • Revised excise duty to come into effect from April 8

The Central Government’s Ministry of Revenue has announced a revision in the excise duty rate of petrol and diesel from April 8, 2024. In a notification, the ministry called for the excise duty on petrol and diesel to be hiked by Rs 2 per litre. However, the government has said this will not affect the retail prices.

 

Also read: NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1
 

undefined

In a separate tweet, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has come forward to clarify that public sector oil marketing companies will not be hiking retail prices once the revised duty comes into effect. The announcement suggests that the excise rate hike will be absorbed by a reduction in fuel prices before excise is chargeable. 

 

Also read: Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh
 

undefined

Excise is generally charged on the landed price of the fuel at petrol stations which includes the base cost and freight expenses. Do note that this landing price also attracts VAT at rates decided by the states and union territories of the country. 

undefined

India, for a while now, has been following daily revisions in fuel prices based on the fluctuating market prices of crude oil, though rates have remained stable for a long while now. The last notable revision was a Rs 2 per litre reduction in prices near the general elections. 

# Petrol & Diesel prices# Petrol price# Petrol# Diesel Sales# Diesel prices# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
