NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked toll rates on National Highways across India by up to 5 per cent with effect from April 1, 2025. This marks the second such hike in tolls in the country within a year with the NHAI previously having revised prices in June 2024.





NHAI has released notifications outlining the revised toll charges for toll plazas across the country. Highways passing through Lucknow, such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Ayodhya, Raebareli, and Barabanki, have seen an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per trip for passenger cars, while heavy vehicles have experienced a hike of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per trip.



Other routes such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will now see private car owners shell out an additional Rs 5 for travelling between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut while commercial vehicles will have up pay up to Rs 580 per trip. At the Chhijarsi toll plaza on NH-9, the car toll has risen from Rs 170 to Rs 175.



NHAI says that the additional revenue generated from the toll hike will support ongoing highway maintenance and expansion projects.