NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a toll tax hike starting from April 1, its second within one year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The toll tax hike came into effect from midnight on March 31, 2025.
  • NHAI provides updated toll rates for various toll plazas.
  • The toll increase has affected key highways, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked toll rates on National Highways across India by up to 5 per cent with effect from April 1, 2025. This marks the second such hike in tolls in the country within a year with the NHAI previously having revised prices in June 2024. 

 

e84d3a9 toll plaza 650 650x400 08 November 20

NHAI has released notifications outlining the revised toll charges for toll plazas across the country. Highways passing through Lucknow, such as Lucknow-Kanpur, Ayodhya, Raebareli, and Barabanki, have seen an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per trip for passenger cars, while heavy vehicles have experienced a hike of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per trip.

Other routes such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will now see private car owners shell out an additional Rs 5 for travelling between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut while commercial vehicles will have up pay up to Rs 580 per trip. At the Chhijarsi toll plaza on NH-9, the car toll has risen from Rs 170 to Rs 175.

Highways main 2022 10 14 T05 58 02 031 Z


NHAI says that the additional revenue generated from the toll hike will support ongoing highway maintenance and expansion projects.

# NHAI# NHAI Tolls# NHAI Guidelines# NHAI News# Cars# Cover Story# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

