Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences ExplainedBajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At DealershipsMaharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 LakhRoyal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features DetailedMaruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG CybersterMahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RHero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh

The Maharashtra government had proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs priced over Rs 30 lakh in the 2025-2026 state budget.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Proposed 6 per cent tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh dropped
  • Tax would reportedly work against the push towards going electric
  • Government had also proposed revised vehicle tax on CNG vehicles, commercial vehicles

The Maharashtra government has dropped the proposed vehicle tax on electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh. The state government had, earlier this month, proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs costing more than Rs 30 lakh in the state as part of its budget for the upcoming financial year. The decision to drop the proposed tax was announced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on March 26.
 

Also read: Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars
 

As per reports, the proposed tax was deemed to be counterintuitive to the adoption of electric vehicles while not generating significant revenue in return.
 

World EV Day 2024 Top 10 E Vs With The Longest Range Sold In India 1

India has seen a big influx of luxury EVs in recent years.

 

Also read: Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles
 

The new vehicle tax that was proposed would have primarily affected premium and luxury EVs sold in the country from the likes of BYD, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Volvo. The tax would have also affected models from Tesla, which is expected to launch part of its model line-up in the country in the coming months.
 

Also read: Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax
 

The tax on EV aside, the government has also proposed a hike in tax on CNG and LPG, non-commercial passenger vehicles. The proposed budget also called for a hike in the maximum limit of vehicle tax from Rs 20 lakh up to Rs 30 lakh while also announcing revised tax rates for construction machinery and vehicles.

# Maharashtra# Maharashtra Governement# Maharashtra vehicle tax# Tax on EVs# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Latest state budget proposes the implementation of a 6 per cent motor vehicle tax on EVs over Rs 30 lakh and a 1 per cent increase in tax on CNG cars.
    Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars
  • The new law aims to address road congestion, parking and air pollution issues in cities such as Mumbai and Pune
    Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
  • The exemption of toll to enter Mumbai will be effective from midnight of October 15, 2024, and will apply to vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans, and small trucks.
    Maharashtra Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai
  • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
    Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1

Latest News

  • The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
  • The Pulsar NS160 is now offered with three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road, that adjust the level of intervention of the system.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At Dealerships
  • The Maharashtra government had proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs priced over Rs 30 lakh in the 2025-2026 state budget.
    Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup to be based on the 650 Twins platform.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed
  • The third plant will add a further 2.5 lakh units per annum production capacity for Maruti Suzuki, bringing total production from Kharkhoda up to 7.5 lakh vehicles per year.
    Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
    Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV
  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
  • The facelifted Kia EV6 made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh
  • Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
    Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh