Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles

The deadline for vehicles purchased prior to April 2019 had previously been extended from March 31 to April 30.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Deadline extended to June 30, 2025 for vehicles purchased pre-April 2019
  • Second time deadline has been extended this year
  • Previously all vehicles purchased since April 1, 2019, needed to be fitted with HSRPs

The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for the fitment of high-security registration plates (HSRP) for owners of all vehicles purchased prior to April 1, 2019. The deadline, previously set for April 30, 2025, has now been extended to June 30, with vehicle owners able to apply for HSRPs via the Maharashtra Transport Department website or via authorised centres.
 

Also read: Maharashtra Proposes Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh, Tax Hike on CNG Passenger Cars
 

SIAM HSRP 1

HSRPs have been around for a few years now with all vehicles sold across the country since July 2022 mandated to be fitted with the plates from the dealer. Older vehicles, those sold since April 1, 2019, too have been required to be fitted with HSRPs for some time now with the Maharashtra government extending the ambit to cover all vehicles sold before April 1, 2019, late last year. The original deadline was set for March 31, 2025, but has now been extended for a second time.
 

Also read: Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax
 

Delhi Registration

HSRPs now mandatory for all vehicles in Maharashtra irrespective of the date of purchase.

 

Also Read: Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
 

HSRPs are specialised aluminium plates that and incorporate key features, including a 3D hologram of the Ashoka Chakra, reflective film displaying 'India,' and a laser-etched serial number. These features render the plates safe from counterfeiting attempts. The plates also feature a snap-lock installation system that makes them hard to remove without damage, making them tamper-proof.

# HSRP# HSRP Number Plate# HSRP deadline# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

