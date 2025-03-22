Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles

The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for the fitment of high-security registration plates (HSRP) for owners of all vehicles purchased prior to April 1, 2019. The deadline, previously set for April 30, 2025, has now been extended to June 30, with vehicle owners able to apply for HSRPs via the Maharashtra Transport Department website or via authorised centres.



HSRPs have been around for a few years now with all vehicles sold across the country since July 2022 mandated to be fitted with the plates from the dealer. Older vehicles, those sold since April 1, 2019, too have been required to be fitted with HSRPs for some time now with the Maharashtra government extending the ambit to cover all vehicles sold before April 1, 2019, late last year. The original deadline was set for March 31, 2025, but has now been extended for a second time.



HSRPs now mandatory for all vehicles in Maharashtra irrespective of the date of purchase.

HSRPs are specialised aluminium plates that and incorporate key features, including a 3D hologram of the Ashoka Chakra, reflective film displaying 'India,' and a laser-etched serial number. These features render the plates safe from counterfeiting attempts. The plates also feature a snap-lock installation system that makes them hard to remove without damage, making them tamper-proof.