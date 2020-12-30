New Cars and Bikes in India
HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified

In a bid to make it easier for people, the portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners by reducing the number of fields that are required to be filled, to almost half.

By  Shubham Parashar With Inputs From PTI
The portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners by reducing the number of fields.
The portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners by reducing the number of fields.

Highlights

  • The portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR.
  • It has reduced the number of fields to almost half.
  • The website is also interlinked to the Vahan website to procure all data.

The announcement to make high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers mandatory in the national capital had created panic among motorists in the Delhi-NCR region. The authenticated portal crashed because of the sheer hike in online traffic and even the high court had to intervene to suggest that the government needed to give more time to motorists. Now, in a bid to make it easier for people, the portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners by reducing the number of fields that are required to be filled. The entire process has been slashed by half. 

Also Read: Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers

Delhi high court had asked the state government to give more time for HSRP and colour-coded stickers affixation.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems said that the HSRP and colour-coded sticker booking process has been simplified to help vehicle owners, with the number of fields to be filled in the application form reduced by half. Now, the website has been integrated with the Vahan database. So once a customer enters the vehicle number, the application fetches duly verified data for the vehicle's class, fuel type, chassis number (VIN Number) and engine number. This has cut down the steps from 12 to only six and thus has reduced time taken while applying for HSRP and colour-coded sticker. The customers will now have to enter only the last five digits of the chassis and engine number while booking the HSRP. "In case of any mismatch of data, the customer now has the option to upload the photograph of RC and front and rear number plates (for laser code while booking colour-coded sticker)," he added.

Also Read:  HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021

Motorists is Delhi can get the HSRP and colour-coded stickers delivered at their doorstep.

Since November 14, the company has received 3.8 lakh orders for HSRP and 1.90 lakh for colour-coded stickers. A total 52,709 home delivery orders have also been received, 47,380 of which have been fitted so far. The number of dealerships where the customers can take appointments and get the HSRP and colour-coded sticker affixed are also being increased. For tracking purpose, the company has also introduced a new application whereby once a plate is dispatched from the embossing centre, an SMS goes to the customer and dealer. "The rider-fitters will also have to enter the photographs into the App confirming that affixation has been done and a SMS will be sent to the dealer and vehicle owner regarding the same," the spokesperson added. For home delivery and affixation, the company currently has more than 450 rider-fitters. The number is expected to go up to 600 in the first week of January itself. Then, the company has also launched separate helpline numbers and email addreses for general enquiry and complaints related to affixation of HSRP at dealerships and during home delivery.

HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
