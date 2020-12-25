Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers

The sudden announcement about fining motorists driving without high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded fuel stickers has led to a crisis situation as there is a huge demand for these new license plates with a long waiting period. In fact, we recently reported about government's website being crashed due to way heavier than usual traffic. Now the Delhi High Court has recommended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or state government to give more time to motorists to obtain HSRP and colour coded stickers.

Also Read: HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report

Delhi High Court has recommended giving more time to motorists to apply for HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Sinha has given the suggestion mentioning that the sudden announcement has created panic among Delhi citizens and this could help some people in taking advantage of the situation. The court also mentioned that advertising the requirement for stickers and HSRP by the State government in August this year was not the ideal time. The Court was addressing to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Anil Kumar - President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee who accused Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or automakers of taking advantage of the situation and overcharging for both the colour coded fuel stickers and HSRP.

Also Read: Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists

Delhi government is issuing challans of ₹ 5500 to motorists driving without HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers.

Replying to the petition, Delhi government which is represented by additional standing counsel Satyakam, told the bench that the new order has nothing to do with fixing of the rate of the stickers and HSRP and it was only meant to implement the Apex Court's direction about all vehicles having HSRP and the stickers. Earlier this month, the government had made an announcement about issuing challans of ₹ 5,500 to motorists driving without HSRP or colour coded stickers in the national capital.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.