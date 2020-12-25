New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Sinha has given the suggestion mentioning that the sudden announcement has created panic among Delhi citizens and this could help some people in taking advantage of the situation.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers are mandatory in Delhi. expand View Photos
HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers are mandatory in Delhi.

Highlights

  • HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers are mandatory in the national capital
  • Delhi Police is issuing challans of Rs. 5,500 for violation of the rule
  • The High Court has said that this is creating panic in Delhi citizens

The sudden announcement about fining motorists driving without high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded fuel stickers has led to a crisis situation as there is a huge demand for these new license plates with a long waiting period. In fact, we recently reported about government's website being crashed due to way heavier than usual traffic. Now the Delhi High Court has recommended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or state government to give more time to motorists to obtain HSRP and colour coded stickers.

Also Read: HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report

ci455r18

Delhi High Court has recommended giving more time to motorists to apply for HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Sinha has given the suggestion mentioning that the sudden announcement has created panic among Delhi citizens and this could help some people in taking advantage of the situation. The court also mentioned that advertising the requirement for stickers and HSRP by the State government in August this year was not the ideal time. The Court was addressing to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Anil Kumar - President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee who accused Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or automakers of taking advantage of the situation and overcharging for both the colour coded fuel stickers and HSRP.

Also Read: Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists

Newsbeep
o1ircp8g

Delhi government is issuing challans of ₹ 5500 to motorists driving without HSRP and colour coded fuel stickers.

0 Comments

Replying to the petition, Delhi government which is represented by additional standing counsel Satyakam, told the bench that the new order has nothing to do with fixing of the rate of the stickers and HSRP and it was only meant to implement the Apex Court's direction about all vehicles having HSRP and the stickers. Earlier this month, the government had made an announcement about issuing challans of ₹ 5,500 to motorists driving without HSRP or colour coded stickers in the national capital.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021
Volkswagen CEO Feels Apple Car Could Intensify Competition In EV space 
Volkswagen CEO Feels Apple Car Could Intensify Competition In EV space 
Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers
Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Nuru Starts Charging For Robot Deliveries In California 
Nuru Starts Charging For Robot Deliveries In California 
Japan Aims To Eliminate Petrol Vehicles By Mid-2030s, Boost Green Growth
Japan Aims To Eliminate Petrol Vehicles By Mid-2030s, Boost Green Growth
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities