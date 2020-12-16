Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists

Motorists who will be driving in Delhi without high security registration plates (HSRP) on their vehicles will have to bear a heavy fine of ₹ 11,000 which is compoundable to ₹ 5,500. This was the announcement made by Delhi Police today who are now set out to fine the motorists and of course hardly there will be any person willing to pay such a heavy amount. Now this announcement has resulted into a way heavier than usual traffic on government's HSRP website, leading to its crash. The announcement is not only for HSRP stickers but also for colour coded stickers for petrol and diesel vehicles.

Also Read: Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi

Delhi Police has started fining vehicles without HSRP today onwards.

According to the announcement made by the Traffic police, in the initial phase, those people who have applied to HSRP and color-coded stickers will not be fined and they are just required to show the slip of the application that they applied for and they can avoid paying the fine. Earlier, on November 16, the transport department released a notice that mentioned, "General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (color-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement. The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle's make) for getting affixed HSRP and or color-coded stickers on their vehicles."

Also Read: Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners

The High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory for all-new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019

In October 2018, the Supreme Court of India made HSRP and colour coded stickers mandatory and the transport department had issued multiple notice and warnings since then. The vehicle owners without HSRP or colour-coded stickers are liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.