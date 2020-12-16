New Cars and Bikes in India
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists

The announcement made by the Delhi Police has resulted into heavier than usual traffic on government's HSRP website leading to its crash.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
1,068  Views
In October 2018, the Supreme Court made HSRP and colour coded stickers mandatory. expand View Photos
In October 2018, the Supreme Court made HSRP and colour coded stickers mandatory.

Highlights

  • In October 2018, the Supreme Court of India has made HSRP mandatory.
  • Owners will also need to get colour-coded stickers imposed on their cars.
  • Delhi Police is issuing challans to motorists driving without HSRP.

Motorists who will be driving in Delhi without high security registration plates (HSRP) on their vehicles will have to bear a heavy fine of ₹ 11,000 which is compoundable to ₹ 5,500. This was the announcement made by Delhi Police today who are now set out to fine the motorists and of course hardly there will be any person willing to pay such a heavy amount. Now this announcement has resulted into a way heavier than usual traffic on government's HSRP website, leading to its crash. The announcement is not only for HSRP stickers but also for colour coded stickers for petrol and diesel vehicles.

Delhi Police has started fining vehicles without HSRP today onwards.

According to the announcement made by the Traffic police, in the initial phase, those people who have applied to HSRP and color-coded stickers will not be fined and they are just required to show the slip of the application that they applied for and they can avoid paying the fine. Earlier, on November 16, the transport department released a notice that mentioned, "General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (color-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement. The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle's make) for getting affixed HSRP and or color-coded stickers on their vehicles."

The High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory for all-new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019

In October 2018, the Supreme Court of India made HSRP and colour coded stickers mandatory and the transport department had issued multiple notice and warnings since then. The vehicle owners without HSRP or colour-coded stickers are liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act.

