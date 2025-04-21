Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi

The Delhi Transport Department has said that it will start enforcing the fitment of the colour-coded sticker/ third registration mark on all vehicles. As per the HSRP rules, all vehicles fitted with the high security plates – with the exception of two-wheelers – are required to be fitted with a third registration mark in the form of a colour-coded sticker on the windshield identifying the vehicle’s fuel type and which emission norm it complied with.

"The Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) order, 2018 for displaying colour-coded stickers/third registration mark on the windshield of the vehicle. Non-compliance with the above order will also attract the provisions of Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988," a notice by the Delhi Transport Department said.

Section 192(1) deals with punitive measures for driving a vehicle with improper registration with first offenders liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 5,000. Subsequent offences could lead to a one-year imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both.

Speaking of the stickers, the third registration plate comes in three colour with blue indicating petrol/CNG, yellow denoting diesel and grey for other vehicles. The stickers for BS6 vehicles additionally have a green strip running along the top.

