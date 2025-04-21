Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 LakhVehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan JukeLamborghini Temerario
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi

As per the rules, all vehicles fitted with HSRPs – except two-wheelers – are required to feature a colour-coded sticker denoting the vehicle’s fuel type.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Vehicle owners could be fined up to Rs 5,000
  • Colour coded sticker mandatory for all vehicles with windscreens fitted with HSRPs
  • Delhi has previously mandated the fitment of HSRPs for all vehicles

The Delhi Transport Department has said that it will start enforcing the fitment of the colour-coded sticker/ third registration mark on all vehicles. As per the HSRP rules, all vehicles fitted with the high security plates – with the exception of two-wheelers – are required to be fitted with a third registration mark in the form of a colour-coded sticker on the windshield identifying the vehicle’s fuel type and which emission norm it complied with. 

 

Also read: Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
 

"The Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) order, 2018 for displaying colour-coded stickers/third registration mark on the windshield of the vehicle. Non-compliance with the above order will also attract the provisions of Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988," a notice by the Delhi Transport Department said. 

HSRP 1

Also read: Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles
 

Section 192(1) deals with punitive measures for driving a vehicle with improper registration with first offenders liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 5,000. Subsequent offences could lead to a one-year imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both. 

 

Speaking of the stickers, the third registration plate comes in three colour with blue indicating petrol/CNG, yellow denoting diesel and grey for other vehicles. The stickers for BS6 vehicles additionally have a green strip running along the top.

 

With inputs from PTI 

# HSRP# HSRP Number Plate# High Security Registration Plate# High Security Number Plates# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The deadline for vehicles purchased prior to April 2019 had previously been extended from March 31 to April 30.
    Maharashtra Extends HSRP Fitment Deadline Till June 30 For Pre-April 2019 Vehicles
  • Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRPs through authorised showrooms.
    Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
  • The government of India plans to remove all toll plazas across the country and replace them with automatic number plate reading cameras which will read vehicle number plates and automatically deduct toll.
    Automatic Number Plate Reading Cameras To Soon Replace Toll Plazas And FASTag System
  • In a bid to make it easier for people, the portal has simplified the steps for vehicle owners by reducing the number of fields that are required to be filled, to almost half.
    HSRP And Colour-Coded Stickers Application Process Simplified
  • A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Sinha has given the suggestion mentioning that the sudden announcement has created panic among Delhi citizens and this could help some people in taking advantage of the situation.
    Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Co

Latest News

  • The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on sale in India for slightly over 2 years, as it was launched in India as a full import in December 2022.
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India
  • The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
    2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut
  • The MY25 Ninja 650 gets new graphics over the lime green colour scheme while remaining the same under the skin.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh
  • The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets flat-track inspired design elements and upgraded tech.
    2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh
  • As per the rules, all vehicles fitted with HSRPs – except two-wheelers – are required to feature a colour-coded sticker denoting the vehicle’s fuel type.
    Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi
  • Took my Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Shangarh in Sainj Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The idea was to get a first taste of what it’s been acquired for – real, everyday off-road driving.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Drive To Shangarh: Not So “Hidden” Himachal
  • Horse Powertrains, a joint venture between Renault and Geely, unveiled a new Future Hybrid Concept powertrain that will allow EV manufacturers to convert their cars into hybrids with only minor modifications
    Convert EV To Hybrid: This Renault-Backed Firm Is Offering A Unique Powertrain Conversion
  • The CFLite brand was introduced at the Makina Moto Expo 2025 and aims to provide small-displacement motorcycles.
    CFMoto Rolls Out CFLite Sub-Brand: 250NK Lite, 250SR Lite, Dual 230 Introduced
  • We take a look at the key differences between the older and newer iterations of the Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
  • Piloted by former motorsports driver Jörg Bergmeister, the car did a lap time of 6:56.294 minutes, over 9.5 seconds faster than the previous record-holder
    Porsche 911 GT3 Sets Nurburgring Lap Record For Fastest Manual Car
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Vehicles Without HSRP Stickers To Attract Fines In Delhi