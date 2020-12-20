New Cars and Bikes in India
search

HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report

The Delhi transport department said it will continue its enforcement drive against the violators driving in Delhi without high-security registration plates (HSRP) on their vehicles.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
HSRP and colour-coded stickers now demand a waiting period of four months expand View Photos
HSRP and colour-coded stickers now demand a waiting period of four months

Highlights

  • Booking slots for HSRP & fuel stickers unavailable till March 2021
  • Delhi Police is issuing challans to vehicle owners driving without HSRP.
  • Owners will also need to get colour-coded stickers affixed on their cars.

Four-wheeler and two-wheeler owners reportedly will have to wait till March 2021 to book appointments for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles. According to the report from PTI, HSRP and colour-coded stickers now demand a waiting period of four months. Earlier this week, the Delhi transport department carried out the pre-enforcement drive and issued challans to violators resulting in a huge surge for HSRP and fuel stickers. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently mandated all vehicles sold before April 2019 to affix HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

Also Read: Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists​

4eflu74g

Enforcement teams have been instructed not to penalise those car owners who have booked slots for affixing HSRP and fuel stickers

Additionally, the Delhi transport department said it will continue its enforcement drive against the violators driving in Delhi without high-security registration plates (HSRP) on their vehicles. The offenders will have to bear a heavy fine of ₹ 11,000 which is compoundable to ₹ 5,500. In the last five days, nine enforcement teams from the transport department have issued over 900 challans. According to officials, around 30,000 bookings for HSRP are received daily, whereas only 10,000 such registration plates are affixed in a day.

KK Dahiya, Special Commissioner (Transport) said, "Enforcement teams have been instructed not to penalise those car owners who have booked slots for affixing HSRP and fuel stickers. Car owners can produce any evidence of bookings, such as SMS or any other receipt, and they wouldn't have to pay the challan, he said.

Newsbeep

He said that the existing nine teams would continue the pre-enforcement drive for encouraging the fitment of colour stickers and HSRP in selected areas of Delhi. He further said that the main objective of this drive is to sensitise vehicle owners to get colour-coded stickers affixed on the vehicles at the earliest.

kjn47d0g

In the last five days, nine enforcement teams from the transport department have issued over 900 challans.

Also Read: Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi​

Moreover, the HSRP manufacturer is expanding its order booking facilities and door affixation capacities as the demand has been increasing daily. Several car owners are complaining about not being unable to book a slot as an official website is showing a message asking them to update details from the Vehicle Registration Certificate.

0 Comments

The company spokesperson said, "The reason for this is that there are several older vehicles whose data has not been ported on to the latest NIC database Vahan 4 as yet. This data has to be updated on the Vahan website. In this case, the vehicle owner needs to go to the Vahan website and get their data updated on Vahan 4, post which they shall be able to make the application for the HSRP online."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Volvo Cars to produce electric motors in Skovde, Sweden
Volvo Cars to produce electric motors in Skovde, Sweden
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
BMW Lights Up Wind Turbines At Leipzig Plant
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Again Sans Camouflage
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
Fordzilla P1 Concept Revealed
German Court Allows Tesla To Partially Clear Forest For New Factory
German Court Allows Tesla To Partially Clear Forest For New Factory
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Up Close
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
Jaguar Vision GT SV Revealed
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
BP Expands Renewable Energy Supply Deal With Amazon In Europe
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Receives 15,000 Bookings In Just 15 Days Since Its Launch
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser Review
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
Government Likely To Make Passenger-Side Airbag Mandatory On Four-Wheelers Soon
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
A Road Trip To Chhitkul; India's Last Village On Indo-Tibet Border
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities