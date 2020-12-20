HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report

Four-wheeler and two-wheeler owners reportedly will have to wait till March 2021 to book appointments for high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles. According to the report from PTI, HSRP and colour-coded stickers now demand a waiting period of four months. Earlier this week, the Delhi transport department carried out the pre-enforcement drive and issued challans to violators resulting in a huge surge for HSRP and fuel stickers. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently mandated all vehicles sold before April 2019 to affix HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

Also Read: Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists​

Enforcement teams have been instructed not to penalise those car owners who have booked slots for affixing HSRP and fuel stickers

Additionally, the Delhi transport department said it will continue its enforcement drive against the violators driving in Delhi without high-security registration plates (HSRP) on their vehicles. The offenders will have to bear a heavy fine of ₹ 11,000 which is compoundable to ₹ 5,500. In the last five days, nine enforcement teams from the transport department have issued over 900 challans. According to officials, around 30,000 bookings for HSRP are received daily, whereas only 10,000 such registration plates are affixed in a day.

KK Dahiya, Special Commissioner (Transport) said, "Enforcement teams have been instructed not to penalise those car owners who have booked slots for affixing HSRP and fuel stickers. Car owners can produce any evidence of bookings, such as SMS or any other receipt, and they wouldn't have to pay the challan, he said.

He said that the existing nine teams would continue the pre-enforcement drive for encouraging the fitment of colour stickers and HSRP in selected areas of Delhi. He further said that the main objective of this drive is to sensitise vehicle owners to get colour-coded stickers affixed on the vehicles at the earliest.

In the last five days, nine enforcement teams from the transport department have issued over 900 challans.

Also Read: Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi​

Moreover, the HSRP manufacturer is expanding its order booking facilities and door affixation capacities as the demand has been increasing daily. Several car owners are complaining about not being unable to book a slot as an official website is showing a message asking them to update details from the Vehicle Registration Certificate.

The company spokesperson said, "The reason for this is that there are several older vehicles whose data has not been ported on to the latest NIC database Vahan 4 as yet. This data has to be updated on the Vahan website. In this case, the vehicle owner needs to go to the Vahan website and get their data updated on Vahan 4, post which they shall be able to make the application for the HSRP online."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.