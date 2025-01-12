Login
Maharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report

The new law aims to address road congestion, parking and air pollution issues in cities such as Mumbai and Pune
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on January 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Maharashtra Government is set to introduce a new rule for vehicle buyers.
  • New rule will make designated parking spots mandatory.
  • Will require citizens to present an additional parking certificate.

The Maharashtra Government is all set to reportedly introduce a new rule which will make designated parking areas mandatory for vehicle registration. Stating the obvious, the new law aims to address road congestion, parking and air pollution issues, most notably in cities such as Mumbai and Pune. If the new law is passed, it will require citizens to present an additional parking certificate while registering their vehicles. 

 

According to a report from the Hindustan Times, the proposal is currently in its conceptual stage, and was presented by Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister however, requested the transport department to consult all the stakeholders before finalising it, and to fine tune the report. The department is expected to hold discussions with the stakeholders over the course of the next three months and assess all the legal aspects of the proposal.

 

Additionally, the government also has plans in place to roll out additional rules that will impose congestion tax, and restrict the number of vehicles per family in the state. Officials stated that they have looked into the laws imposed in foreign countries while drafting the proposal. These include Japan, where a garage certificate is required to purchase a new car, and London, where congestion tax of £15 is levied for 39 square kilometers, and has subsequently resulted in a 20 per cent decline in vehicles.

 

