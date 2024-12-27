Login
12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More

With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo was held in 2024.
  • Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki unveiled new electric SUVs for India.
  • Bajaj Auto launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle.

The year 2024 was an action-packed one for the automotive industry, with a glut of big-ticket product launches, forging of new partnerships and firsts that made the world sit up and take notice. From the arrival of a new carmaker in India to the launch of the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, there were several announcements that made the headlines this year. As the year draws to a close, we’ve rounded up 12 highlights from the last 12 months that will have implications for the industry in 2025 and beyond.

 

Also Read: Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More

 

Bharat Mobility Global Expo kicks off

Even though the most recent edition of the Auto Expo was held in 2023, we had yet another large-scale auto exhibition in the form of the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo. 

 

Also Read: Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025

 

Revealed All Carmakers Two Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 1

 

Put together by the Indian government, Bharat Mobility brought together the entire auto industry, including passenger as well as commercial vehicle manufacturers, component firms, EV battery and charging companies as well as those engaged in building urban mobility solutions. Bharat Mobility witnessed participation from nearly every vehicle manufacturer in India, and the 2025 edition – which will also include the 2025 Auto Expo – is just around the corner.

 

 

Hyundai acquires GM’s Talegaon plant

After a long-drawn process, Hyundai Motor India finally completed the acquisition of General Motors (GM) India’s Talegaon plant, in Maharashtra, at the start of the year. 

 

Hyundai GM Talegaon Acquisition

 

The carmaker, which for years has had a production facility only in Tamil Nadu, aims to cumulatively achieve a production capacity of one million vehicles a year once the Talegaon plant is operationalised.

 

JSW-MG: A new partnership begins

One of the biggest joint ventures in India’s automotive business came to life in 2024, with Indian conglomerate JSW joining hands with China’s SAIC Motor to form JSW MG Motor India. 

 

MG Windsor EV

 

Clearing the pathway for MG to grow in India, JSW holds 35 per cent stake in the JV, and the company intends to launch new products every three to four months, with a focus on electric vehicles. The first all-new model to come from this JV was the all-electric MG Windsor, and the next model, too, will be battery-powered, in the form of the MG Cyberster.

 

World's first CNG motorcycle debuts

While most two-wheeler manufacturers are shifting focus to electrification, Bajaj broke from the herd to roll out the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle – the Bajaj Freedom 125. 

 

Bajaj Freedom image 4

 

Promising substantial savings over an equivalent petrol motorcycle and high levels of safety, the Freedom quickly garnered masses of attention, drawing curious stares from onlookers, as well as a barrage of questions at fuel stations. However, it remains to be seen how the Freedom 125 fares on the sales charts as we head into 2025.

 

 

VinFast breaks ground in India

Another global carmaker commenced its India journey this year. The first vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam to set foot in India, VinFast began construction of its plant in Tamil Nadu, from where it will roll out all-electric vehicles for the domestic as well as international markets.

 

Vinfast Tamil Nadu

 

VinFast’s plant will have an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, and the company is expected to begin sales in 2025.

 

Maruti’s first five-star GNCAP car

2024 will also be remembered as the year in which India’s largest carmaker grabbed its first five-star rating from safety watchdog Global NCAP, to the surprise of many. 

 

new maruti suzuki dzire earns five stars in global ncap crash tests watch video full score revealed carandbike 2

 

After years of low scores for Maruti Suzuki cars across segments, Global NCAP awarded the all-new Dzire a five-star rating for adult occupant protection, also making it the only sub-four metre sedan on sale in India to hold that distinction.

 

Ratan Tata's demise

This year, the Indian auto industry lost one of its most iconic figures in Ratan Tata who passed away in October, aged 86. He touched the lives of countless Indians as he helmed the Tata Group into several different industry spheres. 

 

ratan tata former tata group chairman passes away aged 86 in mumbai carandbike

 

In the automotive universe, Tata oversaw the Group’s acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (now JLR), which has today evolved into one of the world’s most prominent luxury car firms. In 1998, Tata had also brought to life the Indica, a car instrumental in kick-starting India’s automotive sector, as well as the ultra-affordable Nano, which was introduced at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-factory), back in 2008.

 

India-focused EVs debut -- Mahindra BE 6 and Suzuki e-Vitara

To end Tata Motors’ dominance in India’s passenger electric vehicle market, two of India’s biggest carmakers have readied new electric SUVs that made their debut in 2024.

 

Mahindra BE 6e

 

Mahindra’s all-electric BE 6 coupe-SUV took social media by storm, and promises to be one of India’s most popular electric SUVs when it goes on sale early in 2025. 

 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 wallpaper

 

At the same time, Maruti Suzuki will roll out its first e-SUV, the e-Vitara, which will also operate in the sub-Rs 20 lakh space.

 

Honda 2 Wheeler India's first electric two-wheelers debut

After years of watching start-ups and other legacy players find their footing in the electric two-wheeler market, Honda 2 Wheelers India – which is the country’s largest scooter manufacturer – finally unveiled its vision for electric mobility with two new products. 

 

Honda Activa e and QC 1 electric scooters unveiled carandbike edited 3

 

The Honda QC1 – which has a fixed battery – and the Activa e:, which relies on battery-swapping, will both go on sale early in 2025.

 

Coupe-SUVs under Rs 10 lakh – Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt

Previously regarded as the preserve of luxury carmakers, coupe-SUVs finally went mainstream in India in 2024 thanks to Tata Motors and Citroen. 

 

Tata curvv image 9

 

Tata launched the ICE Curvv, and Citroen launched the Basalt, with both coupe-SUVs available for a starting price of under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

Jaguar rebranding

A brand that has been largely obscure in recent times suddenly found prominence with a reimagining of its logo and branding. Jaguar, which is hoping to once again be considered as one of the world’s best luxury brands, drew a sharp response – and tonnes of criticism – online when it unveiled its new logos as part of a rebranding exercise.

 

Jaguar

 

While the new branding may have polarised opinion, it surely translated into more eyeballs for the unveiling of Jaguar’s new EV concept, which previews its upcoming electric GT car.

 

Honda-Nissan explore merger

As 2024 drew to a close, a strategic alliance between two Japanese heavyweights transformed into a potential merger. Honda and Nissan, who joined hands to collaborate on electric vehicle technology earlier in the year, announced plans for a merger, with Mitsubishi also likely to join the two carmakers.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Sign MoU To Explore Merger

 

Screenshot 2024 12 27 113739

 

If it materialises, the merger will result in Honda and Nissan sharing product platforms, manufacturing facilities, supply chains and more, but we will only know if this merger will become a reality in 2025.

