Honda and Nissan Sign MOU To Explore Merger; Mitsubishi Likely To Join

Under the MOU, a joint holding company will be set up through joint share transfer, which is expected to be completed by August 2026
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi are exploring the possibility of business integration.
  • Mitsubishi to confirm its decision towards the end of January 2025.
  • Companies will share platforms and production lines.

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi have confirmed that the three companies are officially beginning discussions for a potential merger. The companies have signed a three-party memorandum of understanding (MoU). Under the agreement, a holding company will be established through joint share transfer for the three companies. It was also stated that Mitsubishi is still evaluating whether it wants to join the merger. Mitsubishi Motors is expected to confirm its decision towards the end of January 2025.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

 

Upon forming the partnership, both Nissan and Honda – having signed a separate MOU – plan to standardise vehicle platforms and reduce costs, while also integrating research and development functions. The companies also plan to optimise their manufacturing functions and facilities through sharing of production lines, and by streamlining supply chain operations. The companies aim to take the fight to their Chinese rivals and Tesla, which are currently leaders in the global EV sector. The companies plan to officially complete the merger by August 2026, after which the new parent company of the companies will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It was also stated that Honda will nominate a majority of each of the internal and external directors to run the joint holding company, towards the end of the merger.

 

Also Read: Nissan Slashes Global Production Capacity By 20%, Cuts 9,000 Jobs Worldwide

Nissan 1

Nissan had recently slashed 9,000 jobs due to financial troubles

 

Recent reports suggested that Nissan was in immense financial turmoil, and had registered a massive drop in income and had slashed 9,000 jobs in the process. This partnership will prove to be a boon for the company, which is now planning a turnaround in sales by sharing its resources with Honda, and also possibly Mitsubishi. The collaboration will also result in the development of a series of EVs with high-tech battery packs, and advanced software that will enable features such as autonomous driving.  It was stated during the press conference that the partnership will not only be for the automotive business, but also for the two-wheeler and aviation businesses.
 

