Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025

Less than a month away from Auto Expo 2025, the list of auto exhibitors for the event have been revealed. While the list contains all the usual participants which include the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Hero MotoCorp, the list of absentees is also set to include notable names such as Jeep, Renault, Nissan, Royal Enfield and Citroen. This year’s Auto Expo is expected to be quite an eventful affair with the unveiling of a range of new products from both Indian and international automakers.

List Of Car Manufacturers At Auto Expo 2025



13 car manufacturers will showcase their products at Auto Expo 2025

13 car manufacturers will partake in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The biggest unveils are expected to be from the likes of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Skoda. According to reports, Tata Motors will reveal the much-awaited Harrier EV at the venue alongside a near-production version of the Sierra EV. Maruti Suzuki’s stall will likely feature its first-ever EV, the eVitara, in addition to the Grand Vitara facelift which will be launched in India later this year. Skoda on the other hand, will showcase its entire lineup of cars that it plans to launch later this year, which includes the Octavia RS, new Skoda Kodiaq and new Skoda Superb. Other notable showcases will include the Hyundai Creta EV, MG Cyberster and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV. International brands such as BYD India and VinFast will also be present at the venue, to showcase some of its products from its global portfolio in India. Here is the entire list of carmakers that will be present at the venue:



BMW India

BYD India

Hyundai Motor India

Kia India

Mahindra and Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

MG Motor India

Skoda Auto India

Porsche

Tata Motors

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

VinFast

List Of Two-Wheeler Manufacturers At Auto Expo 2025



Hero MotoCorp, will likely be looking to launch a few of its EICMA showcases, while Honda is expected to launch the Activa e

Several two-wheeler manufacturers will also make an appearance at the venue. Hero MotoCorp, will likely be looking to launch a few of its EICMA showcases at this event which includes the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250 and the updated Mavrick. Honda on the other hand, will announce prices for its two new electric two-wheelers-the Activa e, and the QC 1. EV players such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy will also be present at the event, and are expected to showcase a range of new products there. Here is the entire list of two-wheeler manufacturers that will be present at the venue:



Ather Energy

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Hero MotoCorp

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter

India Yamaha Motor

Ola Electric

Suzuki Motorcycle India

TVS Motor Company





