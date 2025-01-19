Login
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India

The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG 7 Trophy showcased in India
  • Gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
  • Has a low-slung fastback design

JSW MG Motor India showcased a series of vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.. Among these were the electric MG Cyberster Roadster, the MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV, and the company’s existing passenger vehicle range. However, one of the standout displays was the MG 7 Trophy, a four-door low slung coupe sedan that has been available in international markets for some time.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
 MG 7 Trophy 1

The MG 7 Trophy is a sportier variant of the standard MG 7 sedan, sporting a fastback design. It features a low-slung silhouette and sharp character lines that accentuate its dynamic appeal. At the front, it is equipped with sleek LED headlights and bold side intakes akin to the MG Cyberster concept. The rear end has full-width connected LED tail lights, an integrated ducktail spoiler with active aerodynamics, and quad exhaust pipes. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More 
 MG 7 Trophy 2

Under the hood, the MG 7 Trophy is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 257 bhp and 405 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, channeling power to the front wheels. The dimensions of the vehicle are 4884 mm in length, 1889 mm in width and 1447 mm in height while its wheelbase is 2778mm. 

 

Coming to the interior, the dashboard is highlighted by two screens: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen. The flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel is equipped with functional buttons while the centre console includes a gear selector, a Start/Stop button, dual cup holders, and a wireless phone charging pad. The model showcased at the event sported a maroon interior, similar to the theme seen in the MG Cyberster electric Roadster

