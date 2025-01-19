Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Showcased

The VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from VinFast such as the VF 6 and VF 7
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VinFast has showcased the VF 9 in India.
  • The VF 9 is VinFast’s flagship SUV in the global market.
  • India launch still unconfirmed.

VinFast has showcased the all-electric VF 9 SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Globally on sale as VinFast’s flagship model, the VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from the brand such as the VF 6 and VF 7, both of which have been confirmed for an India launch. VinFast however, is yet to say anything about the VF 9’s launch timeline in the Indian market. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut
 Vin Fast VF 9

Visually, the VF 9 is a large SUV measuring over 5 meters in length. The front end gets angular headlamps, along with VinFast’s signature DRLs that converge in the middle to form a ‘V’ shape. In profile, the VF 9 sports clean lines, with large wheel arches that give the SUV an imposing appearance. The rear end gets a similar lightbar as the front DRLs that nearly covers the entire width of the vehicle. On the inside, the VF 9 has a minimalistic interior with a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

 

Also Read: VinFast To Debut VF 7, VF 8, VF 9 Electric SUVs In India At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
 Vin Fast VF 9 1

The list of features offered on the VF 9 includes a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a panoramic fixed glass roof, and wireless charging. The safety kit includes 11 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The top-spec model rides on 21-inch alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 6 Makes India Debut
 

Globally, the VF 9 is available in two variants- Eco and Plus, both powered by a 123 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 531 km per charge. The VF 9 – in both variants – gets a dual electric motor setup and all-wheel-drive (AWD), belting out 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Its 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 6.6 seconds, and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.


 

# VinFast VF 9# VinFast India Plans# VinFast India# VinFast VF 9 electric SUV# electric SUV# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025# Auto Expo 2025# Bharat Mobility Global Expo # Cars# car# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India
  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept bike – the F 450 GS – at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased

Latest News

  • The VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from VinFast such as the VF 6 and VF 7
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Showcased
  • Spearheading the new age Mahindra EVs are BE 6 and XEV 9E and both are out in the masses for the first time
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9E Make Public Debuts
  • The new models benefit from an array of new features and updates to bring it up to date with its rivals
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Tata Tiago Showcased
  • The Veyve Eva is offered in three variants and with three battery pack options. Buyers can also buy the vehicle outright or opt for a battery subscription model.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh
  • The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India
  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
  • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved