Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 9 Electric SUV Showcased

VinFast has showcased the all-electric VF 9 SUV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Globally on sale as VinFast’s flagship model, the VF 9 was unveiled alongside other models from the brand such as the VF 6 and VF 7, both of which have been confirmed for an India launch. VinFast however, is yet to say anything about the VF 9’s launch timeline in the Indian market.

Visually, the VF 9 is a large SUV measuring over 5 meters in length. The front end gets angular headlamps, along with VinFast’s signature DRLs that converge in the middle to form a ‘V’ shape. In profile, the VF 9 sports clean lines, with large wheel arches that give the SUV an imposing appearance. The rear end gets a similar lightbar as the front DRLs that nearly covers the entire width of the vehicle. On the inside, the VF 9 has a minimalistic interior with a floating touchscreen infotainment system.

The list of features offered on the VF 9 includes a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a panoramic fixed glass roof, and wireless charging. The safety kit includes 11 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The top-spec model rides on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Globally, the VF 9 is available in two variants- Eco and Plus, both powered by a 123 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 531 km per charge. The VF 9 – in both variants – gets a dual electric motor setup and all-wheel-drive (AWD), belting out 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Its 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 6.6 seconds, and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.



