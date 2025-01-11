VinFast To Debut VF 7, VF 8, VF 9 Electric SUVs In India At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to make its official debut in the Indian market with its VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 electric SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company established a foothold in India in February 2024 by commencing the construction of a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. With the Auto Expo just around the corner, VinFast has announced its participation and released a teaser showcasing its EV lineup.

VinFast VF 9

At the forefront of the lineup is the VinFast VF 9, the company’s flagship electric SUV. Measuring slightly over 5 meters in length, the VF 9 is available globally in two variants, Eco and Plus, both powered by a 123 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 531 km per charge. The VF 9 – in both variants – gets dual electric motors and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, belting out 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Its 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 6.6 seconds, and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.

It comes equipped with several features, including a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a panoramic fixed glass roof, and wireless charging. The safety kit includes 11 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). The top-spec model rides on 21-inch alloy wheels.

VinFast VF 8

The VF 8, a midsize crossover SUV, is slightly over 4.7 meters long and also comes in Eco and Plus variants. It is powered by an 87.7 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 412 km per charge. Like the VF 9, the VF 8 has dual motors with AWD, producing 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque in the Eco variant and 620 Nm in the Plus variant. The VF 8 also accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Its feature set includes a 15.6-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple charging ports, and a safety kit with 11 airbags, ADAS, and TPMS. The top-spec VF 8 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

VinFast VF 7

The VF 7, measuring slightly over 4.5 meters in length, completes the lineup. It is available in Eco and Plus variants, with the Eco featuring a single front-mounted motor delivering 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, while the Plus has dual motors with AWD, producing 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Both variants are powered by a 75.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 450 km per charge.

The Eco variant is equipped with a 12-inch infotainment system, while the Plus gets a larger 15-inch unit. The ADAS suite is standard across both variants.