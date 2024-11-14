Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October

Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VinFast says its become the bestselling carmaker in Vietnam
  • Sells over 51,000 EVs in home market as of October 2024
  • New VF3 was brand's best selling model in October 2024

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) firm VinFast announced that it has sold over 51,000 electric cars and SUVs in its home market in 2024. The company said that in October alone it sold over 11,000 EVs in its home market with the achievement making the company Vietnam’s best-selling car brand. The company added that it had surpassed traditional internal combustion engine manufacturers to become the best-selling car brand in the market.
 

Also read: VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India
 

The company said that sales in its home market of Vietnam were up 21 per cent over the previous month with the VF3 and VF5 being the company’s best sellers. The former was sold to nearly 5,000 customers while the sales of the latter amounted to over 2,600 units. 
 

Vin Fast VF 3 Receives 27 649 Orders Within 66 Hours Of Opening Bookings In Home Country

The diminutive VF3 was the brand's best selling model in October 2024 with nearly 5,000 units sold.

 

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

 

Reflecting on the milestone, Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Global said, “Achieving this milestone is, first and foremost, thanks to the support of hundreds of thousands of VinFast customers—those who have pioneeringly backed a young Vietnamese brand, who have shown patience in using our products, and have provided invaluable feedback to improve VinFast’s products and services from the start. Their insights and support have helped VinFast make improvements in product and service quality to reach where we are today.”
 

Also Read: VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

 

VinFast has also expanded its reach to other global markets with India also on the company’s map. The carmaker conducted a ground-breaking ceremony in India in early 2024 for its manufacturing facility which will an annual capacity of 1.50 lakh units. Aside from this, VinFast is also aiming to establish a nationwide dealership network in India for its EVs with plans to launch its first model sometime in 2025.

# VinFast# VinFast EVs# VinFast India Plans# VinFast Vietnam# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • VinFast, which is set to begin sales of its vehicles in India in 2025, could offer the VF e34 SUV for sale here.
    VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India
  • Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to commence by August 2024, and the manufacturer aims to deliver 20,000 units this year
    VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country
  • Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
    Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
  • Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup Corporation and founder of VinFast, has announced the establishment of V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company.
    VinFast Founder Sets Up V-Green EV Charging Company
  • Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu at the start of 2024, the Vietnamese firm began work on a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in the state in February.
    VinFast To Begin India Innings With Imported EVs? Company Issues Statement On New EV Policy

Latest News

  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of seven motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S and three Enduro motorcycles
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video
  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved