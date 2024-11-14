VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) firm VinFast announced that it has sold over 51,000 electric cars and SUVs in its home market in 2024. The company said that in October alone it sold over 11,000 EVs in its home market with the achievement making the company Vietnam’s best-selling car brand. The company added that it had surpassed traditional internal combustion engine manufacturers to become the best-selling car brand in the market.



Also read: VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India



The company said that sales in its home market of Vietnam were up 21 per cent over the previous month with the VF3 and VF5 being the company’s best sellers. The former was sold to nearly 5,000 customers while the sales of the latter amounted to over 2,600 units.



The diminutive VF3 was the brand's best selling model in October 2024 with nearly 5,000 units sold.

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

Reflecting on the milestone, Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Global said, “Achieving this milestone is, first and foremost, thanks to the support of hundreds of thousands of VinFast customers—those who have pioneeringly backed a young Vietnamese brand, who have shown patience in using our products, and have provided invaluable feedback to improve VinFast’s products and services from the start. Their insights and support have helped VinFast make improvements in product and service quality to reach where we are today.”



Also Read: VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

VinFast has also expanded its reach to other global markets with India also on the company’s map. The carmaker conducted a ground-breaking ceremony in India in early 2024 for its manufacturing facility which will an annual capacity of 1.50 lakh units. Aside from this, VinFast is also aiming to establish a nationwide dealership network in India for its EVs with plans to launch its first model sometime in 2025.