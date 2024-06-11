Login
VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

VinFast, which is set to begin sales of its vehicles in India in 2025, could offer the VF e34 SUV for sale here.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The VinFast VF e34 has been spotted testing in India.
  • Likely to be offered for sale in India later.
  • VinFast recently completed the ground breaking ceremony of its plant here.

The all-electric VinFast VF e34, currently offered for sale in foreign markets, has been spotted testing in India. While it was always known that the Vietnamese EV manufacturer would eventually make its debut in the country, there was little information on what models it would offer in the market. However, the VF e34 could be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market. VinFast will manufacture electric vehicles at its upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu.

 

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

Vin Fast VF e34 Spotted Testing In India 1

The VF e34 is equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 318.6 km (NEDC)

 

Visually, the VF e34 gets thin LED DRLs that run throughout the front end of the car, which sits above its LED headlamps. Other styling cues include roof rails, smoked tail lamps, a rear spoiler and a charging port situated below the vehicle’s C-pillar. 

Vin Fast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

 The VF e34 gets thin LED DRLs that run throughout the front end of the car

On the inside, the vehicle gets a 10-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instruments display and a rotary gear selector. A few safety features in the car include six airbags, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, reverse camera and rear parking assist. 

 

Also Read: VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

Vin Fast VF e34 Spotted Testing In India 2

The VinFast VF e34's interior will feature a 10-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system

 

On the powertrain front, the VF e34 is powered by a single electric motor with a power output of 148 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. The vehicle has a top speed of 130 kmph. It is currently equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 318.6 km (NEDC). The battery can be charged from 10 to 70 per cent in just 27 minutes.

 

Image Source

# VinFast# VinFast e34# VinFast VF e34# VinFast India Plans# VinFast India Facility# Electric cars# Cars# New Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
