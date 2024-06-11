VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

The all-electric VinFast VF e34, currently offered for sale in foreign markets, has been spotted testing in India. While it was always known that the Vietnamese EV manufacturer would eventually make its debut in the country, there was little information on what models it would offer in the market. However, the VF e34 could be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market. VinFast will manufacture electric vehicles at its upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

The VF e34 is equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 318.6 km (NEDC)

Visually, the VF e34 gets thin LED DRLs that run throughout the front end of the car, which sits above its LED headlamps. Other styling cues include roof rails, smoked tail lamps, a rear spoiler and a charging port situated below the vehicle’s C-pillar.

The VF e34 gets thin LED DRLs that run throughout the front end of the car

On the inside, the vehicle gets a 10-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instruments display and a rotary gear selector. A few safety features in the car include six airbags, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, reverse camera and rear parking assist.

Also Read: VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

The VinFast VF e34's interior will feature a 10-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system

On the powertrain front, the VF e34 is powered by a single electric motor with a power output of 148 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. The vehicle has a top speed of 130 kmph. It is currently equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 318.6 km (NEDC). The battery can be charged from 10 to 70 per cent in just 27 minutes.

Image Source