VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has racked up 27,649 non-refundable orders for the VF3 in Vietnam, within 66 hours of opening bookings. Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to commence by August 2024, and the manufacturer aims to deliver 20,000 units this year. Unveiled in August 2023, the VF3 is one of the smallest EVs offered for sale by the manufacturer, priced at 235 million VND (approximately Rs 7.7 lakh). VinFast, which will eventually make its debut in the Indian market may also offer the VF3 here, especially since it has filed a design patent for the following in India.

Also Read: VinFast To Begin India Innings With Imported EVs? Company Issues Statement On New EV Policy

The VF3 features a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the inside

In terms of features, the vehicle is equipped with a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and smart keyless entry. On the powertrain front, the VF3 is powered by a 32 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle that has a maximum torque output of 110 Nm.

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

VinFast CEO Pham Sanh Chau (Right) with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Left) at the ground-breaking ceremony

VinFast conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for its upcoming India facility on February 25, 2024. The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units. The setting up of this plant is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the EV brand has signed with the Tamil Nadu state government. The proposed investment amounts to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) for the first five years. VinFast also aims to establish a nationwide dealership network in India for its EVs. While there is currently no confirmation on what models it will retail in India, models in its global portfolio like VF7, VF6 and VF3 are expected to make their debut here eventually.