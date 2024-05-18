Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country

Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to commence by August 2024, and the manufacturer aims to deliver 20,000 units this year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VinFast has racked up 27,649 non-refundable orders for the VF3 in Vietnam.
  • Deliveries to commence in August 2024.
  • The brand aims to deliver 20,000 units this year.

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has racked up 27,649 non-refundable orders for the VF3 in Vietnam, within 66 hours of opening bookings. Deliveries of the vehicle are slated to commence by August 2024, and the manufacturer aims to deliver 20,000 units this year. Unveiled in August 2023, the VF3 is one of the smallest EVs offered for sale by the manufacturer, priced at 235 million VND (approximately Rs 7.7 lakh). VinFast, which will eventually make its debut in the Indian market may also offer the VF3 here, especially since it has filed a design patent for the following in India.

 

Also Read: VinFast To Begin India Innings With Imported EVs? Company Issues Statement On New EV Policy

Vin Fast VF 3 Receives 27 649 Orders Within 66 Hours Of Opening Bookings In Home Country 2

The VF3 features a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the inside

 

In terms of features, the vehicle is equipped with a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and smart keyless entry. On the powertrain front, the VF3 is powered by a 32 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle that has a maximum torque output of 110 Nm. 

 

Also Read: VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India

Foto Jet 2024 02 25 T171753 838

VinFast CEO Pham Sanh Chau (Right) with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Left) at the ground-breaking ceremony

 

VinFast conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for its upcoming India facility on February 25, 2024. The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units. The setting up of this plant is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the EV brand has signed with the Tamil Nadu state government. The proposed investment amounts to USD 2 billion (Rs 16,638 crore approx) for the first five years. VinFast also aims to establish a nationwide dealership network in India for its EVs. While there is currently no confirmation on what models it will retail in India, models in its global portfolio like VF7, VF6 and VF3 are expected to make their debut here eventually.

 

# VinFast# VinFast Vietnam# VinFast VF3# VinFast electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The one-off BMW XM Mystique Allure has been built in collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell and is covered in velvet on the outside and inside.
    One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure Revealed At Cannes 2024
  • The first fleet induction phase saw Citroen hand over 120 e-C3 EVs in Hyderabad, while the rest will be delivered over the next 12 months.
    Citroen Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 1,000 e-C3 EVs
  • The new-generation Continental GT will be Bentley’s first car built around the new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.
    Fourth-Generation Bentley Continental GT To Be Unveiled In June
  • The latest models feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than before
    Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
  • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
    Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program
  • Mahindra revealed that it is examining hybrid technology for its future products in India, but will only start development according to consumer demand
    Mahindra Exploring Hybrid Technology For India But Focus Remains On EVs
  • The renewal underscores the mutual respect between Albon and Williams, highlighting the driver's consistency and leadership within the team.
    F1: Alex Albon Commits To Williams With New Multi-Year Deal
  • TVS Motor Company has launched a ‘Blaze of Black’ Dark edition of the Apache RTR 160 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.
    New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh
  • Only 341 units of the Ducati Monster Senna will be manufactured, representing Senna’s three F1 World Championships and 41 times that he won an F1 race.
    Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna
  • The carmaker is set to invest a total of Rs 27,000 crore over the next three financial years into its Auto vertical focusing on product development and capacity expansion.
    Mahindra To Launch 16 New Models In India By 2030; Will Include 7 EVs
  • Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
    Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
  • Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup Corporation and founder of VinFast, has announced the establishment of V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company.
    VinFast Founder Sets Up V-Green EV Charging Company
  • Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu at the start of 2024, the Vietnamese firm began work on a vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in the state in February.
    VinFast To Begin India Innings With Imported EVs? Company Issues Statement On New EV Policy
  • As per the Indian government’s latest policy, electric vehicle OEMs must commit a minimum investment of USD 500 million (approx. Rs 4,150 crore) towards operationalising local manufacturing facilities within three years.
    India’s New EV Policy Introduces Conditional Import Duty Reduction; Set To Benefit Tesla, Vinfast
  • The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally
    VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VinFast VF3 Receives 27,649 Orders Within 66 Hours In Home Country
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved