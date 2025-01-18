Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 6 Makes India Debut

VinFast arrived at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with a wide range of models on display ranging from it cars to scooters though arguably one of the more important ones is this, the VF 6. The Creta Electric-sized EV made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025 will be one of VinFast’s first electric SUVs for the Indian market alongside its larger sibling, the VF 7 which also shared the stage.

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut



The VF 6 has a modern and sleek design with split light clusters at the front and rear, an upswept belt line, and a gently sloping roofline. Up front, the VF 6 gets the classic VinFast LED DRL at the base of the bonnet with the main light cluster - comprising projector headlamps sitting lower down on the bumper. The bumper features notable use of black cladding lower down with a sizeable central air vent.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More



Moving to the side, notable design elements include the prominent rear haunch and a sharp kink in the window line near the C pillar. The rear gets a layered design with notable design elements including the CinFast trademark split light bar set high on the tailgate, secondary lights set lower on the bumper and notable cuts and creases running the width of the tailgate.

The cabin design shares much with the larger VF 7 with a minimalist design featuring a large 12.9-inch central touchscreen angled towards the driver. The SUV lacks a traditional instrument cluster, instead, it has a head-up display. The VF 6 packs in Level 2 ADAS tech as standard.

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF Wild Electric Pickup Truck Concept Showcased



On the powertrain front, the VF 6 is offered with two powertrain options, both using a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The first features a single-motor set-up good for 174 bhp and 250 Nm. The second is a more powerful set-up developing a stronger 201 bhp and 310 Nm. Front-wheel drive is standard. VinFast claims a range of up to 399 km (WLTP) depending on the variant.

VinFast announced its India entry over a year ago with the company's plant in Tamil Nadu currently under construction. The Bharat Mobility Expo marks the brands first public showcase of its cars in India.