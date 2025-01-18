Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF Wild Electric Pickup Truck Concept Showcased

Alongside unveiling its electric production SUVs, VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has showcased its VF Wild electric pickup truck concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric concept car, which first made its global debut at CES in Las Vegas last year, is VinFast's first attempt in the pickup truck segment.

The VF Wild is a mid-size electric pickup measuring 5,324mm in length and 1,997mm in width. One of its standout features is a power-folding mid-gate, allowing the bed length to extend from 5 feet to 8 feet when the rear seats are automatically folded.



The VF Wild's design has a sleek front end, slim lighting elements, and a massive skid plate. Moreover, it has chunky claddings and unique design elements like hidden door handles, and suicide rear doors further add to its appeal. Additionally, the truck features a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors.

While the showcased model is still a concept, the production version's interior design and features remain uncertain. VinFast has not yet disclosed details about the truck's powertrain or battery specifications. However, if the VF Wild enters production, it is anticipated to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.