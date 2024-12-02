Login
MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025

Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG to launch Cyberster in India in January 2025
  • To be retailed via MG's premium retail arm, Select
  • The Cyberster is MG’s first-ever electric sportscar

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the Cyberster electric roadster in India in January 2025, likely at the Bharat Mobility Expo. MG showcased the Cyberster in India for the first time in March this year and is the brand’s first all-electric sports car. It was showcased as a concept in 2021, and the production version of the all-electric Cyberster roadster made its debut at Auto Shanghai in April 2023.

 

Also Read: New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain

 

MG Cyberster 2

The Cyberster has scissor-opening doors. 

 

The Cyberster has a sleek nose, sweptback headlights, a contoured bumper with a splitter, and prominent air intakes below. The car is equipped with electronically operated scissor doors, complemented by a folding soft-top roof concealed behind roll bars. At the rear, it features arrow-shaped LED taillights and a connected LED light bar that runs the width of the boot. Down below, it gets an aggressive split diffuser setup. 

 

Also Read: JSW MG’s Nexa Moment? Premium Cars To Be Retailed Via New ‘MG Select’ Outlets Starting 2025

 

MG Cyberster 5

The interior is draped in sand-brown shade. 

 

On the inside, the cabin features a sand-brown leather-suede treatment throughout, with a central unit integrating the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the central console houses conventional buttons and gear selector controls. The yoke-style steering wheel from the concept has been replaced with a flat-bottomed wheel featuring aluminium spokes, paddle shifters, and various buttons.

 

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut

 

MG Cyberster 3

The electric roadster has a claimed range of 580km on a single charge. 

 

Powering the Cyberster is a 77 kWh battery pack driving two electric motors, one on each axle. The two-door electric roadster produces 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It boasts a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge. There is also a single-motor variant offered globally that could be offered in India for a more accessible starting price. 

 

JSW MG Motor India previously introduced a twin-channel retail strategy, with a separate sales network to come up for its premium cars, named MG Select. The Cyberster will be the first model to be sold under the MG Select retail chain. 

