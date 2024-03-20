MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut

MG Motor India, along with its partner JSW, has showcased the Cyberster electric roadster in India for the first time, at an event to announce its plans for the domestic market. At this time, there is no clarity on the launch timeframe for the electric sportscar, with the brand – which is now named JSW MG Motor India – looking to prioritise the establishment of a dual-channel retail setup, with one type of outlet catering to mass-market buyers, and the other meant to retail premium and luxury vehicles, similar to Maruti Suzuki’s Arena-Nexa dealership model.

Showcased as a concept in 2021, the production version of the all-electric Cyberster roadster made its debut at Auto Shanghai in April 2023.

The Cyberster is MG’s first-ever electric sportscar.

The Cyberster has a sleek nose, sweptback headlamps, a contoured bumper with a splitter, and prominent air intakes below. The car is equipped with electronically operated scissor doors, complemented by a folding soft-top roof concealed behind roll bars.

The yoke-style steering wheel from the concept has been replaced with a flat-bottomed wheel.

On the inside, the cabin features a sand-brown leather-suede treatment throughout, with a central unit integrating the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the central console houses conventional buttons and gear selector controls. The yoke-style steering wheel from the concept has been replaced with a flat-bottomed wheel featuring aluminium spokes, paddle shifters, and various buttons.

The Cyberster gets a dual-motor setup.

Powering the Cyberster is a 77 kWh battery pack driving two electric motors, one on each axle. The two-door electric roadster produces 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It boasts a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge.

MG says that the new Roadster pays tribute to the brand’s heritage of sports cars.

The newly formed JSW-MG joint venture stands to benefit from India's new electric vehicle policy, which offers reduced import duty rates to new entrants who commit a minimum of USD 500 million to the EV sector. This development paves the way for premium models such as the Cyberster to be introduced in the Indian market.



The company plans to expand its production capacity in Halol, Gujarat, focusing on the production of BEVs and PHEVs. The company aims to boost annual production capacity from the current 1 lakh plus vehicles to up to 3 lakh vehicles.

