Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India

After a relatively quiet 2023, MG Motor India is gearing up for two launches in 2024, one of which will be an electric vehicle; company to reveal future plans on March 20.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG Excelor EV name trademarked in India.
  • Could be used on an upcoming electric SUV.
  • MG Motor India to detail partnership with JSW and future plans on March 20, 2024.

Stymied by prevailing geopolitical tensions between India and China, Morris Garages (MG Motor) – owned by China’s SAIC Motor – has been on the back foot in the Indian market for the last few years. Over the last two years, the brand has only been able to launch one all-new model, the Comet EV, but with Indian conglomerate JSW recently acquiring a 35 per cent stake in the Indian arm of the company, MG is aiming to accelerate its growth in India once again. Ahead of the introduction of its third electric vehicle (EV) in our market, MG Motor India has trademarked the ‘Excelor EV’ name, which is now ‘accepted and advertised’, as per a registration document accessed by carandbike.

 

Also Read: JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC

 

On March 20, MG is set to announce its future plans for the Indian market in partnership with JSW, and will also showcase a new electric vehicle. However, carandbike understands this will not be the car that will use the Excelor name.

 

MG applied for the Excelor EV trademark at the end of 2023.

 

The Excelor name, which, like the name of nearly every MG SUV on sale in India (Astor, Hector, Gloster), ends with an ‘R’, is also likely to be used for an all-electric SUV.


In a recent interaction, MG Motor India Deputy MD Gaurav Gupta confirmed to carandbike that the company will launch two models this year, one of which will be an electric vehicle. At this point, it is unclear which two cars MG will launch in India. Overseas, the MG lineup includes battery-powered models such as the MG4 hatchback, MG5 estate and the Marvel R SUV, and parent firm SAIC’s model catalogue features an extensive range of battery electric vehicles, which could also be evaluated.

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

 

MG's ZS EV is currently among the highest-selling battery-powered SUVs in India.

 

MG has previously confirmed the joint venture between SAIC and JSW will focus on expanding MG’s vehicle portfolio in India (with a focus on ‘green’ vehicles), enhancement of local sourcing, improvement of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) and expansion of production capacity. As part of the strategic 5-year ‘MG 3.0’ plan, the carmaker – a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s SAIC Motor – aims to have an Indian entity as its majority stakeholder.

 

MG previously revealed it will raise funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore, which will be utilised to set up a second plant in Gujarat to boost total production capacity to 3 lakh units annually. Under the 3.0 programme, MG will launch up to five new models by 2028, ‘most’ of which will be battery electric vehicles. The carmaker estimates electric vehicles will make up anywhere between 65 to 75 per cent of its total sales in India in the next five years.

# MG Motor India# MG Motor# MG Excelor EV# MG Excelor# Excelor EV# Electric cars# Electric vehicles# Electric SUVs# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular MG Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV
MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV
2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained
2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved