2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh

The Evoque will now be offered in the higher-spec Autobiography trim in India, which is around Rs 1.50 lakh more expensive than the outgoing Dynamic SE.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets copper accents on the hood and tailgate.
  • Offered with either a petrol or diesel engine.
  • Can be had with either a black or bronze roof.

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India – has launched the 2025 Evoque Autobiography at Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously offered in the Dynamic SE trim in India, the Evoque will now be offered in the higher-spec Autobiography trim, leading to a price hike of over Rs 1.50 lakh. The changes on the new trim mainly revolve around a few minor cosmetic differences alongside a few feature additions. 

 

Also Read: Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
 2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69 50 Lakh 1

The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with copper accents

 

The SUV now gets pixel LED headlights featuring the brand’s signature daytime-running lamps, while the hood and tailgate get lettering with copper accents. The roof of the vehicle can be had in a contrasting black or Corinthian Bronze shade. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with copper accents. On the inside, the vehicle can be had with either a Cloud/Ebony or Deep Garnet/ Ebony dual-tone upholstery. A few features offered in the vehicle include suede cloth headlining, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-way adjustable front seats, cruise control with speed limiter, sliding panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable steering column, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

 

Also Read: 2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
 

In terms of its powertrain, the 2.0-litre petrol on the SUV churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. The diesel on the other hand, makes a peak 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. The Evoque will be offered with a 9-speed automatic automatic transmission across all variants.

 

Also Read: Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
 

The Evoque’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC

# Land Rover# Range Rover Evoque# Evoque# 2025 Evoque Price# Evoque Price in India# Cars
