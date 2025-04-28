2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India – has launched the 2025 Evoque Autobiography at Rs 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously offered in the Dynamic SE trim in India, the Evoque will now be offered in the higher-spec Autobiography trim, leading to a price hike of over Rs 1.50 lakh. The changes on the new trim mainly revolve around a few minor cosmetic differences alongside a few feature additions.

The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with copper accents

The SUV now gets pixel LED headlights featuring the brand’s signature daytime-running lamps, while the hood and tailgate get lettering with copper accents. The roof of the vehicle can be had in a contrasting black or Corinthian Bronze shade. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with copper accents. On the inside, the vehicle can be had with either a Cloud/Ebony or Deep Garnet/ Ebony dual-tone upholstery. A few features offered in the vehicle include suede cloth headlining, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14-way adjustable front seats, cruise control with speed limiter, sliding panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable steering column, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

In terms of its powertrain, the 2.0-litre petrol on the SUV churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. The diesel on the other hand, makes a peak 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. The Evoque will be offered with a 9-speed automatic automatic transmission across all variants.

The Evoque’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.