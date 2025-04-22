Gujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership ReviewRenault Opens New Design Centre In ChennaiMercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPVGujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXNissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioHyundai Palisade
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Gujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026

Initially proposed in the state’s 2025 budget announcement, the law has now been approved by the government
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tax benefits will be available till March 2026.
  • Benefits can be availed by online registration on the Vahan 4.0 portal.
  • Law passed to combat falling EV sales.

The Gujarat government has announced a five per cent tax rebate on the purchase of electric vehicles in the state. As a result, EV buyers will only have to pay RTO tax of one per cent on their vehicles. Initially proposed in the state’s 2025 budget announcement, this law has now been approved, and will be in effect till March 2026. The government has stated that the tax benefits can be availed by registering the vehicles online on the Vahan 4.0 portal. 

 

Also Read: Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged
 

Stating the obvious, this aims to boost the adoption of EVs in the state, the sales of which have taken a downturn in recent years. According to officials, customers can save between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on an all-electric two-wheeler. However, the chunk of savings will go to buyers of four-wheeler EVs. For instance, buyers of a top-spec Tata Nexon EV (priced at Rs 17.19 lakh) would have been liable to pay over Rs 1 lakh, according to the older norms. With the new rule, the same buyers would only need to pay approximately Rs 17,000. 

 

Also Read: Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh
 

EV sales fell by 43.5 per cent in 2024 in the state, with the sale of 50,010 units. For reference, the number of EVs sold in Gujarat in 2023 amounted to 88,614 EVs. Part of the reason for this slump was the government’s discontinuation of EV subsidies (Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers). Furthermore, the state has revised the tax rates on all vehicles classified under the Maxi category to six per cent.  

# Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy# Gujarat Electric Vehicle# Gujarat Vehicle Registration# electric vehicles# EV sales in India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • First-of-its-kind E-mobility training lab is scalable, provides hands-on, real-life demonstration of EVs, and is completely mobile.
    TUV SUD Introduces E-Mobility Mobile Training Lab; Aims To Educate EV Sector Stakeholders To Handle High Voltage EVs
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius
  • The OneS essentially replaces the Dot One in Simple Energy's lineup
    Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • The EV will be the first product from the Swedish carmaker to be underpinned by its new SPA3 platform
    Volvo EX60 Teased Ahead Of 2026 Debut

Latest News

  • The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
    Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai
  • The Vision V is built on the automaker's new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
    Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV
  • Initially proposed in the state’s 2025 budget announcement, the law has now been approved by the government
    Gujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026
  • This the first price hike for the sedan after its launch in India in December 2024.
    Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh
  • With the update, the motorcycle is expected to receive an array of new colour schemes and features
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26
  • R Velusamy will replace Veejay Nakra in this new role, while Nakra will steer Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business.
    R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on sale in India for slightly over 2 years, as it was launched in India as a full import in December 2022.
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India
  • The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
    2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut
  • The MY25 Ninja 650 gets new graphics over the lime green colour scheme while remaining the same under the skin.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh
  • The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets flat-track inspired design elements and upgraded tech.
    2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Gujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026