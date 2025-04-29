Osamu Suzuki Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan

For his achievements in the automotive sector, Osamu Suzuki has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. Suzuki was instrumental in the deal with the Indian government that led to the establishing of Maruti Suzuki, the current automotive market leader in India. The announcement comes nearly four months after the former Suzuki chairman passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 94, due to lymphoma. The award was accepted by his son Toshihiro Suzuki, on his behalf.

Also Read: Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India



Having joined Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1958, Suzuki ascended through the company’s ranks becoming president in 1978 and chairman in 2000. Under Suzuki’s leadership, the company began to focus on cost-effective small cars tailored for emerging markets. It was in 1982 that Suzuki entered into a partnership with the Indian government to establish Maruti Udyog Limited. This would eventually lead to the conception of the Maruti 800, a revolutionary product widely credited with making four-wheeled motoring accessible to the average Indian. This in turn laid the cornerstone for the Indian automotive market to eventually become the third largest in the world.

Also Read: Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94



Furthermore, Suzuki was also responsible for creating over 1 million jobs in India across Maruti Suzuki, parts manufacturers, sales/service outlets, and transportation companies. He was known for his legendary thriftiness, often implementing cost-saving measures within the company. The titan also introduced Japanese working culture in India, promoting practices such as Japanese expatriates wearing same uniforms as the ones of workers, having lunch at the same canteen, and sitting in common office space instead of private offices for management.