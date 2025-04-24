Login
Latest News
VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km RangeYamaha MT-09 Plug-In Hybrid Prototype Breaks CoverUpdated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In IndiaSkoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Awards 2025

Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India

The centre will serve as a tribute to late industry titan, Osamu Suzuki who passed away last December
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • To be located at Haryana and Gujarat.
  • Will serve as a tribute to the late industry titan.
  • The centre aims to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy.

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited have announced their plans to establish the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. The centre, which will be located at Haryana and Gujarat will serve as a tribute to the late industry titan who passed away last December. 

 

Also Read: Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94
 Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India 1

The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi

 

According to the issued joint statement, the centre aims to raise the standard of component manufacturers (including tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive, while also supporting the national objective of high manufacturing growth. Furthermore, it also plans to help build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy. These programmes would include formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
 

Osamu Suzuki was instrumental in the partnership with the Indian government that led to the establishment of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1982. This collaboration led to the launch of the Maruti 800 in 1983, a compact car that became an instant success and revolutionised the Indian automotive industry. His tenure as Suzuki President lasted nearly three decades, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the automotive industry. 

