Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence To Be Established In India

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Limited have announced their plans to establish the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. The centre, which will be located at Haryana and Gujarat will serve as a tribute to the late industry titan who passed away last December.

Also Read: Former Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki Dies Aged 94



The announcement was made as part of the remembrance event held today at Yashobhoomi, Delhi

According to the issued joint statement, the centre aims to raise the standard of component manufacturers (including tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive, while also supporting the national objective of high manufacturing growth. Furthermore, it also plans to help build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy. These programmes would include formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone



Osamu Suzuki was instrumental in the partnership with the Indian government that led to the establishment of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1982. This collaboration led to the launch of the Maruti 800 in 1983, a compact car that became an instant success and revolutionised the Indian automotive industry. His tenure as Suzuki President lasted nearly three decades, making him one of the longest-serving leaders in the automotive industry.