Osamu Suzuki Inducted Into The Motoring Hall Of Fame

Former Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman and current senior advisor, Osamu Suzuki, has earned a remarkable accolade by being inducted into the prestigious Motoring Hall of Fame (MHOF). This exclusive institution, dedicated to recognising exceptional contributions in the automotive sector, has honoured only 39 distinguished individuals worldwide, including Ratan Tata, since its establishment.

With a tenure spanning over five decades as the Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki now holds the distinguished title of the current 'Father of The Motoring Hall of Fame House,' a position previously held by the late Sir Stirling Moss OBE until his passing in 2020. Founded in 2010 and affiliated with Newspress and The British Motor Show, MHOF acknowledges men and women considered by its experienced judges as outstanding, committed, and inspirational figures in the global auto industry and associated sectors.

“By identifying and sticking with the need to design and build small, credible, affordable, but high-quality two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive cars for real-world customers across the globe, this wise old 'Hall of Famer' showed a vision that many bosses at rival firms lacked.

“For example, the modest, now almost legendary Suzuki Jimny he launched in 2018 proved to be hugely desirable and won numerous car of the year awards. More recently, he paved the way for every car in the Suzuki range in Britain and elsewhere to feature hybrid tech as standard from 2023 - the year when hybrids officially took over from pure-petrol models as the most wanted cars in UK showrooms.

“As part of his new role as the company’s supreme advisor, he has ensured that the first 100 percent-electric Suzukis will come to market in 2025, with several more arriving from 2026 onwards, as demand for pure-EVs steadily grows."

Moreover, in October 2023, Suzuki Motor Corporation achieved a significant sales milestone, reaching 80 million units by the end of August 2023. Suzuki's journey in passenger cars traces back to the introduction of Japan's first mass-production mini-vehicle, the Suzulight, in October 1955. However, the brand entered the Indian market in 1982 and subsequently launched its first product, the iconic Maruti 800, in 1983. Since then, the company has consistently evolved its product offerings to meet changing customer demands.