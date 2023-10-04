Suzuki Motor Corporation Cumulative Automobile Sales Cross 80 Million Units

Suzuki, the parent firm of Maruti Suzuki, has achieved a significant sales milestone. As of end-August 2023, the company's cumulative car sales crossed the 80 million unit milestone. Japan accounted for the largest share of vehicles sold at 28.9 million units, or about 36 per cent of the total followed by India which accounted for 32.6 per cent. The rest of Asia accounted for 13.5 per cent of overall sales followed by Europe at 10 per cent and other regions such as Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa contributing 7.8 per cent.

Overall, overseas markets (all countries outside Japan) contributed a substantial 51.27 million units to the milestone.

1955 Suzulight

Suzuki's journey in passenger cars began with the introduction of Japan's first mass-production mini-vehicle, the Suzulight, in October 1955. Since then, the company has consistently evolved its product offerings to meet changing customer demands. Moreover, the release of the Fronte 800 in 1965 marked Suzuki's entry into the compact vehicle segment.

1965 Fronte 800

Suzuki's global presence truly took off with overseas sales commencing in 1959 when the Suzulight was exported. In 1975, Suzuki initiated its first overseas automobile production in Pakistan, and since then, it has expanded its international production facilities, including the establishment of plants in India in 1983 and Hungary in 1992.

Suzuki Jimny in its evolution from 1970

These international production hubs not only serve the domestic markets but also contribute significantly to exports, including to African destinations specified by the brand. Currently, Suzuki operates 15 automobile production bases across 10 countries, in addition to Japan. According to Suzuki, its vehicles have a presence in 184 countries and regions worldwide.

1979 Alto and the current-gen model

One standout model in Suzuki's portfolio is the Alto, launched in 1979, which accounts for 20 per cent of the 80 million units sold. Over its 44-year history, the Alto has garnered a loyal customer base from its customers. Its popularity extends globally, with India being a significant market where one could say that the Alto has played a notable role in Suzuki's success.

1988 Vitara, 2005 Grand Vitara, and the current-gen model

Suzuki's sales figures have shown remarkable growth over the years. In June 1989, the automaker reached 10 million units in sales, which doubled to 20 million units by June 1998. Continuing this upward trend, December 2004 saw Suzuki hitting the 30 million mark, and by May 2009, it had achieved 40 million units in sales. The momentum continued as it reached 50 million units in April 2013, followed by 60 million units in November 2016. By January 2020, Suzuki had sold 70 million units, and their most recent milestone was recorded in August 2023, with a total of 80 million units sold worldwide.

Suzuki also mentioned its top-selling models, which include the Alto series, WagonR series, Swift series, Every series (Kei car), Carry series, Vitara series, and Jimny series, each making substantial contributions to the company's global sales success.

