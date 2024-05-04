Login

Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 12% You Growth

Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 88,731 units sold in April 2023.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 4, 2024

Highlights

  • Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April of this year.
  • Domestic sales stood at 88,067, growing by 31 per cent.
  • Exports were down by 47 per cent, with just 11,310 units shipped overseas.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded a sale of 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a hike of 12 per cent in volumes for the month. In comparison, the manufacturer sold 88,731 units in April 2023. Suzuki's domestic sales in April stood at 88,067 units, registering a 31 per cent growth against 67,259 units in April last year. Exports, on the other hand, were lower at 11,310 units, down by 47 per cent when compared to 21,472 units sold during the same month last year. 

 

Speaking about the company’s sales performance, Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We have had a very encouraging start this financial year, with the month of April marking our highest ever domestic sale. As we experience continual growth in our sales volume, we are humbled and overwhelmed by the ever-increasing patronage that Brand Suzuki has been receiving from Indian two-wheelers. We would also like to thank each member of our dealer network and all our business associates; without their support and collaboration, this accomplishment would not have been possible. We are determined to meet the expectations of our customers and continue this momentum going forward as well.”

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Crosses Cumulative Production Milestone Of 8 Million Two-Wheelers

 

Suzuki Motorcycle sales

 

April 2024 saw Suzuki achieve new milestones in India. The company rolled out its eight millionth vehicle from its manufacturing plant in the country. The eight millionth vehicle to roll out was the Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter. In fact, Suzuki's scooters make up the bulk of the volumes, especially the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. The Suzuki Gixxer range also adds a decent volume and is offered with 155 cc and 250 xx engine options in naked and faired body styles.

 

Suzuki also retails its premium motorcycle range in India, including the Katana, V-Strom 800DE, and Hayabusa. The latter recently celebrated 25 years globally, and Suzuki India brought the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Celebration Edition to the Indian market last month. 

 

 

