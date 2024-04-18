Suzuki Motorcycle India Crosses Cumulative Production Milestone Of 8 Million Two-Wheelers

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it has achieved a cumulative production milestone of eight million two-wheelers. The eight millionth product to roll off the brand's production line was the Avenis 125 scooter. This achievement comes 18 years after the manufacturer began operations in India, in February 2006. The first product to be mass-produced by the brand was the Access 125 at its facility located at Kherki Dhaula, in Gurgaon. It also added that the most recent one million units were manufactured in a year.

The eight millionth product to roll off the production line was the Avenis 125

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Reaching the 8-million-unit production milestone is a testament to SMIPL’s manufacturing capability. I express my gratitude to our customers and business partners for their continued support & trust in the brand and we remain dedicated to further delighting them through continuous efforts for enhanced after-sales service and improved hospitality. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our workmen, engineers, and teams whose continuous efforts contributed to realizing this achievement. As we continue our journey, our focus remains on providing products that satisfy our customers both in India and in countries where we export our products.”

On the sales front, Suzuki recently reported that it sold 11,33,902 units in FY24, registering a 21 per cent growth. Suzuki’s domestic sales grew from 7,30,756 units in FY23 to 9,21,009 units in FY24while its export volume grew 3 per cent to 2,12,893 units from 2,07,615 units exported in FY23.