Suzuki Motorcycle India Crosses Cumulative Production Milestone Of 8 Million Two-Wheelers

The company commenced operations in 2006, with the mass production of the Access 125 scooter
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki has produced 8 million units to date in India.
  • The brand commenced operations in 2006.
  • The Access 125 was the first product to be mass produced by the brand.

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it has achieved a cumulative production milestone of eight million two-wheelers. The eight millionth product to roll off the brand's production line was the Avenis 125 scooter. This achievement comes 18 years after the manufacturer began operations in India, in February 2006. The first product to be mass-produced by the brand was the Access 125 at its facility located at Kherki Dhaula, in Gurgaon. It also added that the most recent one million units were manufactured in a year. 

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India

The eight millionth product to roll off the production line was the Avenis 125

 

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Reaching the 8-million-unit production milestone is a testament to SMIPL’s manufacturing capability. I express my gratitude to our customers and business partners for their continued support & trust in the brand and we remain dedicated to further delighting them through continuous efforts for enhanced after-sales service and improved hospitality. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our workmen, engineers, and teams whose continuous efforts contributed to realizing this achievement. As we continue our journey, our focus remains on providing products that satisfy our customers both in India and in countries where we export our products.”

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Its Highest Ever Sales In FY24

 

On the sales front, Suzuki recently reported that it sold 11,33,902 units in FY24, registering a 21 per cent growth. Suzuki’s domestic sales grew from 7,30,756 units in FY23 to 9,21,009 units in FY24while its export volume grew 3 per cent to 2,12,893 units from 2,07,615 units exported in FY23.

