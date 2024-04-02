Login
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Its Highest Ever Sales In FY24

Suzuki Motorcycle India had a stellar year, registering its highest ever sales, in FY24, with sales of 11,33,902 units.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki's FY24 overall sales crossed the 11 lakh mark for the first time
  • Suzuki sold a total of 1,03,669 units in March 2024
  • Suzuki recently launched the V-Strom 800 DE in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) had a stellar FY24, with its sales crossing the 11-lakh mark for the first time. The company sold 11,33,902 units in FY24 and registered 21 per cent growth against 9,38,371 units sold in FY23. Suzuki’s domestic sales grew from 7,30,756 units in FY23 to 9,21,009 units in FY24. SMIPL’s export volume in FY24 grew 3 per cent to 2,12,893 units from 2,07,615 units exported in FY23.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India

Suzuki sold a total of 1,03,669 units in March 2024, up by 6.2 per cent from 97,584 units in March 2023. With 18 per cent growth in the domestic market, SMIPL’s sales closed at 86,164 units in March 2024 compared to 73,069 units in March 2023. Although, the company’s exports did see a significant dip of 28.59 per cent, with 17,505 units exported in March 2024, compared to 24,515 units in March last year.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Patents Reveal A New VVT Engine

Suzuki also launched the V-Strom 800 DE in India at an introductory price of Rs. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom), with it being the first 800 cc motorcycle in India. Additionally, the company updated its entire domestic line-up with E20 compliant engine.

