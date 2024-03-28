Login
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches the V-Strom 800 DE at an introductory price of Rs. 10.30 lakh. Bookings for the motorcycle have begun at Suzuki dealerships across the country.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE launched in India; Priced at Rs. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It gets a 776 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine making 83 bhp & 78 Nm
  • The Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres on the bike are tubed

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Suzuki Motorcycle India will increase the price of the motorcycle in a couple of months. The ADV was first showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. The ADV is already on sale in international markets and replaces the V-Strom 650 XT in India, which was on sale a few years ago. 

The motorcycle gets a comprehensive list of electronic rider aids that include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), with three ride modes – Active, Basic and Comfort. All three modes offer the same maximum power output but have different throttle response and torque delivery characteristics. The bike also gets the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) which has two on-road modes and a gravel mode when you want to go off-road. Plus, ABS has few modes and can be completely switched off on the rear wheel. 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is built on a new platform, which is derived from the GSX-8S naked middleweight motorcycle sold in other markets. The motorcycle gets a 776 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and has a 270-degree crank. The motor makes 83 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard. In terms of cycle parts, the new V-Strom is suspended on fully adjustable Showa USD with 220 mm of travel. The bike gets twin 310 mm discs up front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. 

At the rear, there is a Showa monoshock with the same travel as the front end. The motorcycle gets a 21-inch spoked and tubed wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear, which is spoked as well. Internationally, the wheels are shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. It is an off-road focussed ADV, but the absence of tubeless tyres could be a deterrent for prospective customers. The other highlight is that the windscreen on the motorcycle has a three-step height adjustment

The bike is offered in three colours - Champion Yellow No. 2, Glass Mat Mechanical Gray and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike gets a 20-litre fuel tank and at 230 kg, it isn’t the lightest ADV out there. Like the international model, it continues to have a rather tall seat height of 855 mm. The V-Strom 800 DE goes up against the likes of the Honda XL750 Transalp and BMW F 850 GS, which are priced at Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 12.95 lakh respectively.

