Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is the latest middleweight adventure motorcycle to be launched in India. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki V-Strom 800DE launched at ₹ 10.30 lakh
  • 776 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 82 bhp, 78 Nm
  • 232 kg kerb weight, 855 mm seat height, 220 mm ground clearance

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is Suzuki’s new middleweight adventure bike which promises genuine off-road capability. Built around a new parallel-twin engine, the V-Strom 800DE departs from the v-twin engine format and alloy frame and uses a steel frame and new 776 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. According to Suzuki, the new V-Strom 800DE is “the most dirt and travel-worthy V-Strom ever” boasting of long travel, fully adjustable suspension, more ground clearance than any V-Strom model to date. While internationally, the V-Strom 800DE sits between the V-Strom 650 XT and the V-Strom 1050, in India, it’s now the second model in the V-Strom family, after the 250 cc V-Strom SX.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched in India

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Engine

The new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 82 bhp, 78 Nm and comes with a 6-speed gearbox with standard bi-directional quickshifter.

 

For the new V-Strom 800DE, Suzuki has moved away from the v-twin architecture and introduced an all-new 776 cc, parallel-twin engine, with 4 valves per cylinder and DOHC. It puts out 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox which gets a standard bi-directional quickshifter. 

 

According to Suzuki, the new parallel-twin engine offers free-revving performance and a rich spread of torque across the rev range.

 

Suzuki says the new engine offers free-revving performance right through to the top end. The engine has a 270-degree crankshaft which is said to offer abundant torque across the rev range, while producing a pleasing rumble and similar sound as Suzuki’s v-twin engines. The patented Cross Balancer System is said to supress engine vibration and offering smooth operation, the Suzuki clutch assist system helps reduce fatigue on long rides and contributes to smoother shifting.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Suspension & Dimensions

Fully adjustable Showa USD fork with 220 mm travel, and Showa monoshock with 220 mm travel.

 

The V-Strom 800 DE gets fully adjustable Showa upside down front forks with 220 mm travel and a Showa monoshock at the rear, also with 220 mm rear wheel travel. Ground clearance is also a good 220 mm, and together, these should offer very good off-road capability.  Kerb weight though is 232 kg, although we’ll reserve our judgement on the weight until we get to ride the motorcycle to see how the weight is balanced, and if it’s as capable off-road as it promises to be on the spec sheet. The 20-litre fuel tank though promises very good range between refills.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Chassis & Wheels

New steel frame with detachable rear sub-frame. Wire spoke wheels are shod with tube-type tyres.

 

The new steel frame replaces the earlier alloy frame of the V-Strom, and claims excellent straight line stability combined with nimble handling for trail riding. A detachable rear sub-frame will be easy to replace in case of damage while riding off-road. It also has an aluminum swingarm, and the V-Strom 800DE uses wire-spoke wheels. The front wheel is 21 inches, and the rear is 17 inches. Both wheels have Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tires. However, unlike the V-Strom 650 XT, the V-Strom 800 DE doesn't have tubeless tires. This is something Indian riders might care about, especially since the 650 XT model did come with tubeless tyres, as many rivals in the middleweight ADV segment.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Features

5-inch full colour TFT offers automatic day/night modes and menus to access the electronics, including ride modes, traction control settings and more.

 

The V-Strom 800DE features a 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-information screen with night and day modes, accompanied by a convenient USB port in the left side of the meter cluster. There are three ride modes, Active, Basic or Comfort, which offer the same maximum power, but change the throttle response. The V-Strom 800DE also has the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), which has four modes. Besides three modes for regular road use, there's a special “Gravel” mode for off-road use. The anti-lock braking system (ABS) has two modes for different kinds of usage– one for on-road use and for off-road use where you can even turn it off completely for the rear wheel.

 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Price & Competition

At an introductory price of Rs. 10.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE promises very good value.

 

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE has been launched with an attractive introductory price of Rs. 10.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), which in our opinion, is very good pricing for a middleweight adventure bike. In comparison, its closest competition includes the BMW F 850 GS, priced at Rs. 12.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the road-biased Tiger 900 GT (with cast alloy wheels) is priced from Rs. 13.70 lakh (Ex-showroom), and if you consider the Tiger 900 Rally, prices go up to Rs. 14.35 lakh (Ex-showroom). 

 

Wire-spoke wheels designed for off-road use, but tube-type tyres will be a cause of concern for many prospective customers.

 

What both the BMW F 850 GS and Tiger 900 Rally get, and you don’t get in the V-Strom 800DE are cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, which will be a sore point for some. If you overlook that and are willing to wrench it out when you do encounter a flat tyre, the V-Strom 800DE certainly seems to offer good value right now. We can’t wait to swing a leg over it to see what it offers!

 

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Key Specifications:

Engine776 cc, parallel-twin, DOHC, with 270-degree crankshaft
Max Power82 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Peak Torque78 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission Type6-speed constant mesh
Compression Ratio12.8:1
Wheelbase1,570 mm
Ground Clearance220 mm
Seat Height855 mm
Kerb Weight232 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity20 litres

 

# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE specifications# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India# Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Weight
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

