2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Unveiled

Janak Sorap
1 min read
2025-10-08 16:49:34
Key Highlights
  • 30-litre fuel tank, more advanced adaptive long-travel suspension and ABS system, and larger rear disc.
  • Automatic lowering device, forward collision warning, new suspension mode are some of the new features.
  • To be launched in India in Q2 2026, with multiple trims and new liveries to select from.

Slated for launch in India in the second quarter of 2026, Ducati has officially unveiled the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, making its flagship adventure tourer even more capable thanks to the upgraded long-distance comfort, advanced electronics, and off-road capability. The Multistrada V4 Rally is the flagship offering in Ducati’s adventure-focussed motorcycle portfolio and with the 2026 edition has received a slew of upgrades.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally 2026 unveiled india bound carandbike edited 2

The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally continues to be equipped with 200 mm long-travel Adaptive Skyhook DSS EVO suspension now with new automatic lowering device for easier ground reach at low speeds, and enhanced braking with a larger 280 mm rear disc. The ABS system has been updated to with rear-to-front strategy wherein the front brake gets applied on the application of the rear brake. Next, Ducati’s radar suite which includes adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection is now accompanied by forward collision warning and new DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) algorithms that improves ABS function while cornering, Ducati wheelie control, and brake modulation for greater precision in all riding conditions.

Furthermore, comfort and touring capability has been reworked with notable changes that include a wider and taller windscreen, heated grips, adjustable seats, and multiple seat height options. The V4 Rally also offers enhanced visibility with cornering lights, Ducati brake light which flashes at a high frequency under hard deacceleration, and an optional rear fog lamp.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally 2026 unveiled india bound carandbike edited 3

Powering the Multistrada V4 Rally is the 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine, producing 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. Its linear torque delivery ensures smooth, progressive acceleration, aided by a counter-rotating crankshaft, Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, and gear-specific torque mapping for optimal responsiveness across all revs. The lightweight and compact aluminium monocoque frame has remained the same but the pivot for the swingarm has been repositioned to improve suspension anti-squat and stability under full load.

Ducati will be offering the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is two liveries, Ducati Red with brushed aluminium panels and black wheels, and Jade Green with brushed aluminium panels with gold wheels. The motorcycle is available in three trims — Radar, Adventure Travel and Radar, and Full Adventure, adding progressively advanced touring, luggage, and performance features.

The flagship Multistrada comes with a 30-litre fuel tank, 60,000 km valve service intervals, and an oil service every 15,000 km or 24 months, 4EVER Ducati warranty, and global roadside assistance.

