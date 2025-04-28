Login
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025

In its recent financial results call, Maruti Suzuki hinted the all-electric Vitara SUV may only be available in the domestic market by September.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • EV to be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant.
  • Bulk of the produced units will be earmarked for exports.
  • The e Vitara will be retailed via the Nexa dealer network.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric vehicle, the e Vitara, appears to have been delayed significantly. In January, the EV was shown in full production form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and also dispatched to several Nexa dealers across India in subsequent weeks, all of which hinted at an imminent market introduction. However, in its recent financial results call, a senior company executive revealed the EV may still be several months away.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
 

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India 1

The e Vitara made its debut in India back in January 2025, in full production form. 

 

Talking about the e Vitara, R.C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We will be launching [e Vitara] this year, and domestic sales will start before the end of September. This year's production will largely be exported. Annual production for this year will be somewhere near 70,000 [units], the bulk of which will be exported."

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
 

Having made its world premiere in November 2024 and showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept. While the company had stated that the SUV would go into production in May at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, it is unclear if those plans still remain on track. A formal query about the e Vitara's delayed market introduction, sent to Maruti Suzuki by carandbike, remains unanswered at this time. 

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 Side Profile 82adf0b9

Maruti Suzuki has already revealed the specifications of the India-spec e Vitara

 

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the specifications of the India-spec model earlier. In terms of performance, the single-motor, 49 kWh E Vitara has a peak power output of 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh E Vitara develops a peak 172 bhp, with the peak torque output being the same for both models, at 192.5 Nm. 

 

The E Vitara will be offered with two lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery options – 49 kWh on the base model, and 61 kWh on top variants. On the WLTP cycle, the 49 kWh E Vitara has a combined range of up to 346 kilometres, while the 61 kWh E Vitara’s combined range stands at up to 428 kilometres. Suzuki claims the 49 kWh E Vitara will complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.6 seconds, while the 61 kWh variant will take 8.7 seconds. Both models will go on to hit a top speed of 150 kmph. 

 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki EV# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
    Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
  Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets
  Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
  Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard

Latest News

  Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
  Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM Range
    Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM Range
  Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
  2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension
    2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension
  2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh
    2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh
  River To Launch Second Electric Scooter In 2026; Plots Larger Production Facility
    River To Launch Second Electric Scooter In 2026; Plots Larger Production Facility
  KTM Pauses Production In Austria
    KTM Pauses Production In Austria
  Hyundai i10 Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Units In India
    Hyundai i10 Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Units In India
  2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon
    2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon
  Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21
    Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21

