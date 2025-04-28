Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric vehicle, the e Vitara, appears to have been delayed significantly. In January, the EV was shown in full production form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and also dispatched to several Nexa dealers across India in subsequent weeks, all of which hinted at an imminent market introduction. However, in its recent financial results call, a senior company executive revealed the EV may still be several months away.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26



The e Vitara made its debut in India back in January 2025, in full production form.

Talking about the e Vitara, R.C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We will be launching [e Vitara] this year, and domestic sales will start before the end of September. This year's production will largely be exported. Annual production for this year will be somewhere near 70,000 [units], the bulk of which will be exported."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets



Having made its world premiere in November 2024 and showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the e Vitara is the production-spec version of the EVX concept. While the company had stated that the SUV would go into production in May at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, it is unclear if those plans still remain on track. A formal query about the e Vitara's delayed market introduction, sent to Maruti Suzuki by carandbike, remains unanswered at this time.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed



Maruti Suzuki has already revealed the specifications of the India-spec e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed the specifications of the India-spec model earlier. In terms of performance, the single-motor, 49 kWh E Vitara has a peak power output of 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh E Vitara develops a peak 172 bhp, with the peak torque output being the same for both models, at 192.5 Nm.

The E Vitara will be offered with two lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery options – 49 kWh on the base model, and 61 kWh on top variants. On the WLTP cycle, the 49 kWh E Vitara has a combined range of up to 346 kilometres, while the 61 kWh E Vitara’s combined range stands at up to 428 kilometres. Suzuki claims the 49 kWh E Vitara will complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.6 seconds, while the 61 kWh variant will take 8.7 seconds. Both models will go on to hit a top speed of 150 kmph.