Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top HonoursPorsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across RangeLimited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-WagenMoto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Drive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the massesDrive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the masses2025 Skoda Kodiaq First Look: Second-Gen Flagship SUV Gets Major Makeover
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed

The company’s first battery electric SUV will go into production in May at its Gujarat plant; will be sold with two battery options.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki E Vitara will be offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options.
  • First electric SUV from Suzuki will have a range of up to 428 kilometres (WLTP).
  • Larger battery model will have a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 8.7 seconds.

At its India debut during Auto Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki had revealed only the most basic details of its maiden battery electric vehicle, the E Vitara, including its dimensions and battery sizes. Now, as we inch closer to its commercial launch, details of the electric SUV’s range, weight and performance statistics have surfaced. The E Vitara, which will be exported to global markets from India, will go into production in May, at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. It is expected the E Vitara will also be launched in India in May, though the carmaker is yet to issue an official statement.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared

 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

E-Vitara production will begin in May, at Suzuki's Gujarat plant.

 

The E Vitara will be offered with two lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery options – 49 kWh on the base model, and 61 kWh on top variants. On the WLTP cycle, the 49 kWh E Vitara has a combined range of up to 346 kilometres, while the 61 kWh E Vitara’s combined range stands at up to 428 kilometres. These figures are for the single-motor, two-wheel drive versions of the electric SUV. Overseas, Suzuki will also offer a dual-motor 61 kWh variant (WLTP range of up to 412 kilometres), but this will not be sold in India.

 

The 49 kWh E Vitara weighs 1,700 kg, while the 61 kWh model weighs from 1,760 to 1,799 kg, depending on the variant. The dual-motor variant adds another 100 kg to the kerb weight.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award

 

In terms of performance, the single-motor, 49 kWh E Vitara has a peak power output of 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh E Vitara develops a peak 172 bhp, with the peak torque output being the same for both models, at 192.5 Nm.  

 

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Battery

E Vitara will be available with a choice of two LFP battery packs, but with only a single motor.

 

Suzuki claims the 49 kWh E Vitara will complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.6 seconds, while the 61 kWh variant will take 8.7 seconds. Both models will go on to hit a top speed of 150 kmph. Claimed energy consumption is 14.8 kWh/100 km for the 49 kWh E Vitara, and 15 kWh/100 km for the 61 kWh model.

 

While the variant line-up for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, overseas, the E Vitara will be available in three trim levels – Club, Comfort and Comfort Plus. Standard features include adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming inner rear-view mirror, telescopic steering wheel, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, 10.1-inch infotainment display, ambient lighting, four speakers and keyless entry and start. 

 

The top-spec Comfort Plus adds 19-inch wheels, 10-way powered driver’s seat, Infinity Premium Sound System with eight speakers and subwoofer, wireless phone charging, fog lights and 360-degree cameras.

 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki e Vitara# Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara# E Vitara# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
  • The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car of FY2025 at 1,98,451 units.
    Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High

Latest News

  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours
  • The Macan is the only model in Porsche India’s lineup not to receive a price hike
    Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range
  • Limited to just 460 units, the G-Class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ features design elements and retro paint finishes inspired by the original G-class.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-Wagen
  • The motorcycle now registers more power thanks to the bump in displacement and small receives cosmetic updates
    Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!
  • The new Lexus ES is expected to be offered with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain; teaser provides a glimpse of a charging port.
    2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
  • The company’s first battery electric SUV will go into production in May at its Gujarat plant; will be sold with two battery options.
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
  • The Elevate is manufactured at the brand’s Tapukara facility and shipped to Japan, where it is sold as the WR-V.
    India-Made Honda Elevate (WR-V) Scores 5 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
  • The Model Y is expected to be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • Built on the company's PPC architecture, the sixth-generation sedan shares much of its design and equipment with the A6 Avant.
    New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026
  • Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
    2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Research More on Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Expected Price : ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 21, 2025

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed