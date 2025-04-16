Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed

At its India debut during Auto Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki had revealed only the most basic details of its maiden battery electric vehicle, the E Vitara, including its dimensions and battery sizes. Now, as we inch closer to its commercial launch, details of the electric SUV’s range, weight and performance statistics have surfaced. The E Vitara, which will be exported to global markets from India, will go into production in May, at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. It is expected the E Vitara will also be launched in India in May, though the carmaker is yet to issue an official statement.

E-Vitara production will begin in May, at Suzuki's Gujarat plant.

The E Vitara will be offered with two lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery options – 49 kWh on the base model, and 61 kWh on top variants. On the WLTP cycle, the 49 kWh E Vitara has a combined range of up to 346 kilometres, while the 61 kWh E Vitara’s combined range stands at up to 428 kilometres. These figures are for the single-motor, two-wheel drive versions of the electric SUV. Overseas, Suzuki will also offer a dual-motor 61 kWh variant (WLTP range of up to 412 kilometres), but this will not be sold in India.

The 49 kWh E Vitara weighs 1,700 kg, while the 61 kWh model weighs from 1,760 to 1,799 kg, depending on the variant. The dual-motor variant adds another 100 kg to the kerb weight.

In terms of performance, the single-motor, 49 kWh E Vitara has a peak power output of 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh E Vitara develops a peak 172 bhp, with the peak torque output being the same for both models, at 192.5 Nm.

E Vitara will be available with a choice of two LFP battery packs, but with only a single motor.

Suzuki claims the 49 kWh E Vitara will complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.6 seconds, while the 61 kWh variant will take 8.7 seconds. Both models will go on to hit a top speed of 150 kmph. Claimed energy consumption is 14.8 kWh/100 km for the 49 kWh E Vitara, and 15 kWh/100 km for the 61 kWh model.

While the variant line-up for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed, overseas, the E Vitara will be available in three trim levels – Club, Comfort and Comfort Plus. Standard features include adaptive cruise control, auto-dimming inner rear-view mirror, telescopic steering wheel, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, 10.1-inch infotainment display, ambient lighting, four speakers and keyless entry and start.

The top-spec Comfort Plus adds 19-inch wheels, 10-way powered driver’s seat, Infinity Premium Sound System with eight speakers and subwoofer, wireless phone charging, fog lights and 360-degree cameras.