Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions, Battery, Range, Features Compared

Here’s how the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric stack up against each other on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Creta Electric gets a panoramic sunroof over the e Vitara's single-pane sunroof.
  • Both electric SUVs get Level-2 ADAS.
  • The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is offered with larger battery packs.

Two of the most important electric vehicles (EVs) on display at the Bharat Mobility Expo were the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. While prices for the Creta Electric are out, Maruti Suzuki is yet to launch the e Vitara and is expected to do so in the coming months. Both highly-anticipated and having been spotted testing a multitude of times over the years, these two SUVs seem to be all set to rival each other in the Indian market, for the years to come. Here’s how the two SUVs go up against each other on paper.

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Design and Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric Dimensions Powertrain Battery Features Compared 5

Pictured above- Maruti Suzuki e Vitara (left), Hyundai Creta Electric (right)

 

On the visual front, both electric SUVs have vastly different designs. The Creta Electric, which has similar styling cues as its ICE counterpart, is the more contemporary-looking SUV, while the e Vitara is the vehicle with sharper styling features. In profile, the Maruti has a chunkier appearance, with more prominent haunches, squared-off wheel arches, and generous use of cladding, while the Creta has a cleaner design, with softer, more uniform lines. The Creta is also the more upright-looking vehicle here, with a flatter roofline, a less raked D-pillar and a longer rear overhang.

 

 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Hyundai Creta Electric
Length4275 mm4340 mm
Width1800 mm1790 mm
Height1640 mm1655 mm
Wheelbase2700 mm2610 mm

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric Dimensions Powertrain Battery Features Compared 3
While the Creta's length is higher, the e Vitara’s wheelbase is 90 mm greater than the Hyundai’s

 

When it comes to size, the Creta Electric is 65 mm longer than the e Vitara. However, the e Vitara’s wheelbase is 90 mm longer than the Hyundai's. Furthermore, the e Vitara is also slightly wider than the Creta. When it comes to height, the Creta Electric is the marginally taller SUV on paper, although it should be noted that the Creta’s height figure is inclusive of the roof rails. Barring the roof rails, the Hyundai and Maruti will be neck-and-neck when it comes to height.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India
 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain and Battery
 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric Dimensions Powertrain Battery Features Compared 1

The e Vitara is offered with larger battery packs than the Creta Electric

 

 Maruti Suzuki e VitaraHyundai Creta Electric
Battery Pack49 kWh 61 kWh 42 kWh51.4 kWh
Peak Power 142 bhp172 bhp133 bhp169 bhp
Peak Torque192.5 Nm255 Nm
Claimed RangeNA500 km 390 km473 km


When it comes to battery options, it is no secret that the battery packs offered by the Creta Electric are among the smallest in its class. As a result, the e Vitara, with the larger battery packs – using BYD's LFP ‘Blade’ cells – will deliver more range than the Creta Electric. However, Maruti Suzuki is yet to clarify the claimed range figures for the SUV, merely stating that the e Vitara will deliver a ‘maximum range of 500 km’. While the peak power figures of the e Vitara are marginally higher than the Creta Electric, the Creta Electric’s motors churn out a higher torque figure of 255 Nm.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh
 

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric Dimensions Powertrain Battery Features Compared 2

Both electric SUVs get a single-piece widescreen display atop the dashboard

 

On the feature front, both electric SUVs are loaded. The Creta gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof over the Vitara’s electric single-pane sunroof. On the inside, the e Vitara features a single-piece widescreen display atop the dashboard housing a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 10.1-inch digital instruments display. The Creta on the other hand comes with twin 10.25-inch displays. The e Vitara gets a sound system from Harman, while the Hyundai offers an eight-speaker Bose audio system. 
 Panoramic sunroof

The Creta Electric gets a panoramic sunroof (shown below) over the e Vitara's single-pane sunroof

 

Comfort and convenience features offered on both vehicles include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, automatic climate control, wireless charger and electrically adjustable driver’s seats (10-way on the Maruti, 8-way on the Hyundai). The e Vitara however, doesn’t get a power-adjustable passenger seat, which is offered in the Creta Electric.
 

In terms of safety, both cars come with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which include features such as automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control. The electric SUVs also get 360-degree cameras, electronic parking brakes, tyre pressure monitoring systems, and front and rear disc brakes. The e Vitara is offered with seven airbags as standard, while the Creta Electric can be had with six airbags as standard. 


Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

 

Launched recently, the prices for the Creta Electric range from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the prices for the e Vitara aren’t out yet, we expect them to be in the ballpark of Rs 18 to Rs 23 lakh, putting it on par with the Creta Electric.
 

