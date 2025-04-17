Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To Get 10 Year Battery Warranty In Global Markets

While recently revealing new details about the e Vitara, Suzuki has now announced its first electric SUV will come with a 10-year battery warranty in global markets. Most EV makers offer an 8-year warranty on battery packs as standard, though some companies have offered 10-year or longer warranties. It remains to be seen if Maruti Suzuki will also offer a 10-year battery warranty in India. Mahindra in India has announced a lifetime warranty on the battery pack for first owners of the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

The electric SUV, which debuted globally last year, will be sold in global markets with two battery pack options and both front- and all-wheel drive configurations. The Indian market will also receive both battery pack options, though all-wheel drive is likely to be omitted.

Speaking of the batteries, the e Vitara will be offered with either a 49 kWh or a 61 kWh battery pack option – both featuring lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The former will be offered only in front-wheel drive spec, while the latter will get an all-wheel drive option in global markets.

The single-motor 49 kWh variant is good for 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm, while the single-motor set-up paired with the 61 kWh pack ups the horsepower to 172 bhp. The all-wheel drive meanwhile pushes out a peak 181 bhp and 300 Nm. Speaking of the range, the 49 kWh e Vitara has a WLTP range of up to 346 km, while the 61 kWh pack bumps this up to 428 km. The 61 kWh AWD variant has a range of up to 412 km.

The e Vitara is set to enter production at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Gujarat soon, with the facility to make units for the Indian market as well as exports. An India launch is expected in the coming months.