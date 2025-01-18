Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India

The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a three-row electric SUV
  • Gets a 110.3 kWh battery pack with an estimated range of 620km
  • Gets swivelling second-row seats

Following its global debut in November 2024, Hyundai has showcased its flagship Ioniq 9 SUV in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Ioniq 9 is a full-sized, three-row electric SUV, which tops Hyundai's Ioniq EV lineup. It is set to launch in South Korea and the United States in the first half of this year, with subsequent rollouts planned for Europe and other international markets.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

 

Hyundai Ioniq 9 1

The Ioniq 9 is based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also sustains other Ioniq models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as Kia’s EV lineup, including the EV9 that debuted in India last year. The SUV showcases Hyundai’s signature design elements, such as parametric pixel LED headlights and taillights, along with a sculpted lower fascia.

 

Dimensionally, the Ioniq 9 measures 5,060 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height, with an expansive 3,130 mm wheelbase. These figures make it slightly larger and more spacious than its Kia sibling, the EV9.

 

Also Read:  Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

 

Hyundai Ioniq 9 2

The Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kWh (net) battery pack, offered with multiple drivetrain options: RWD Long Range: Single motor producing 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, AWD Long Range: Dual motors generating 93 bhp from the front motor and 215 bhp from the rear, Performance AWD: Dual motors, each delivering 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The flagship model offers a WLTP-certified range of 620 km on a full charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 4

The Ioniq 9 offers six- and seven-seat configurations globally. The interior provides up to 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom across the second and third rows. The feature set includes massage functions for the first two rows and swivelling second-row seats, which can be turned to face the third row when the vehicle is stationary.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 3

The cabin features Hyundai’s signature Ioniq styling, a four-spoke steering wheel reminiscent of the Santa Fe, and a panoramic curved display integrating a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12-inch infotainment system. The standard eight-speaker sound system is enhanced with Hyundai’s e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) for simulated EV sounds. Its safety kit includes 10 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), seatbelt pre-tensioners, and more.

 

While the Hyundai Ioniq 9’s launch in India is still some time away, it is expected to be priced close to Rs 1 crore. This positions it slightly below its Kia counterpart, the EV9, which is priced at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Ioniq 9# Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV# Hyundai Ioniq 9 India# Ioniq 9# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025# Auto Expo 2025# Electric cars# Auto Expo# Electric Cars# Bharat Mobility Global Expo # Upcoming Cars# Cars# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept bike – the F 450 GS – at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased
  • The updated Access 125 scooter is offered in three variants and five paint schemes.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Suzuki Access 125 Launched At Rs 81,700
  • The VF 7 could be one of VinFast’s global models that could make it to Indian shores in the future.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut; India Launch Confirmed

Latest News

  • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
    Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
  • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
  • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
  • While essentially a facelift of the Gloster, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster upon its launch
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India
  • All-electric Access will come with a 3.07 kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 71 kmph.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept bike – the F 450 GS – at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased
  • The 2025 S 1000 RR gets a few cosmetic tweaks, while continuing to be powered by the same 999 cc engine as before
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs 21.10 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved