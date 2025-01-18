Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India

Following its global debut in November 2024, Hyundai has showcased its flagship Ioniq 9 SUV in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Ioniq 9 is a full-sized, three-row electric SUV, which tops Hyundai's Ioniq EV lineup. It is set to launch in South Korea and the United States in the first half of this year, with subsequent rollouts planned for Europe and other international markets.

The Ioniq 9 is based on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also sustains other Ioniq models like the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, as well as Kia’s EV lineup, including the EV9 that debuted in India last year. The SUV showcases Hyundai’s signature design elements, such as parametric pixel LED headlights and taillights, along with a sculpted lower fascia.

Dimensionally, the Ioniq 9 measures 5,060 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,790 mm in height, with an expansive 3,130 mm wheelbase. These figures make it slightly larger and more spacious than its Kia sibling, the EV9.

The Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kWh (net) battery pack, offered with multiple drivetrain options: RWD Long Range: Single motor producing 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, AWD Long Range: Dual motors generating 93 bhp from the front motor and 215 bhp from the rear, Performance AWD: Dual motors, each delivering 215 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The flagship model offers a WLTP-certified range of 620 km on a full charge.

The Ioniq 9 offers six- and seven-seat configurations globally. The interior provides up to 1,899 mm of headroom and 2,050 mm of legroom across the second and third rows. The feature set includes massage functions for the first two rows and swivelling second-row seats, which can be turned to face the third row when the vehicle is stationary.

The cabin features Hyundai’s signature Ioniq styling, a four-spoke steering wheel reminiscent of the Santa Fe, and a panoramic curved display integrating a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12-inch infotainment system. The standard eight-speaker sound system is enhanced with Hyundai’s e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) for simulated EV sounds. Its safety kit includes 10 airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), seatbelt pre-tensioners, and more.

While the Hyundai Ioniq 9’s launch in India is still some time away, it is expected to be priced close to Rs 1 crore. This positions it slightly below its Kia counterpart, the EV9, which is priced at Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).