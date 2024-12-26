Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More

With 2025 just around the corner, we look back at all the sedans that launched in India during the calendar year 2024. During the year, we witnessed some big launches at both ends of the price spectrum ranging from the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire and all-new Honda Amaze to luxury cars such as the new-gen BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-class. Here is a look at all the sedan launches during the year:



BMW 5 Series LWB, i5, M5

Unlike previous generations, BMW brought the new-gen 5 Series to India in long-wheelbase guise at least for the standard internal combustion model. The new 5 Series L offers a closer rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-class which was introduced in long-wheelbase guise back in 017 with the previous-gen model. Interestingly, it wasn’t the LWB 5 sedan that was the first model of the new 5 Series range to arrive in India but the hot 593 bhp all-electric i5 M60 that launched in India back in April 2024.

Rounding out the 5 Series range in India in 2024 was the new M5 plug-in hybrid featuring the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an on-board battery pack and electric motor to deliver a whopping 717 bhp and 1,000 Nm. The i5 M60 in comparison only makes 820 Nm.





BMW 7 Series Protection

BMW built up its 7 Series line-up in 2024 with the addition of the 7 Protection - the armoured variant of its flagship limousine. Weighing in at over 4 tonnes, the 7 Protection looks little different from the standard 7 though it weighs twice as much and for good reason. The heart armoured luxury sedan features a specialized self-supporting body structure crafted from armour steel for the first time with additional armour for the underbody and roof, along with armoured glass to shrug off not just bullets but also explosions and drone attacks. That aside the cabin is typical of a BMW 7 Series and comes loaded with bells and whistles. Power comes from a 4.4-litre V8 pushing out 524 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. As for the price, well after getting the necessary permissions, it will set you back upwards of Rs 10 crore.

BYD Seal

After the success of the Atto 3, BYD consolidated its India line-up with its first all-electric sedan, the Seal. Positioned as a rival to the likes of the BMW i4, the BYD Seal shares its platform with the Atto 3 and featured a choice of powertrain options catering to buyers wanting more performance or more range. The sedan was also loaded to the gills with tech with ADAS tech offered as standard along with bits such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seat with heating and ventilation, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control.

On the powertrain front, Seal is available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The sedan is offered with two-rear wheel drive options – a 201 bhp and 310 Nm base variant paired with a 61.44 kWh battery or a more powerful 308 bhp and 360 Nm trim featuring a 82.56 kWh battery. The top-spec variant features an all-wheel drive powertrain pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm.



Honda Amaze

Honda ended 2024 with the launch of the new third-gen Amaze. Sporting a design mixing elements of the City and Elevate, the all-new subcompact sedan became the first model in the segment to be offered with advanced driver assistance systems. As before Honda has stuck with the tried and tested petrol powertrains pairing a 1.2-litre four-cylinder mill with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The new Amaze goes up against the new fourth-gen Dzire which was also launched this year.





Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti’s popular subcompact sedan received a new lease of life with the launch of the fourth-generation model in November 2024. The big change with the all-new model was the greater design differentiation over the Swift with previous models have shared more than a passing resemblance to one of Maruti’s hot-selling hatchbacks. The differentiated design aside, the new Dzire also took a step forward in terms of technology with more upmarket features such as tyre pressure monitoring, 360-degree camera, a sunroof and more now offered in top models. Even the engine is new with the familiar K Series petrol mill replaced by a three-cylinder Z Series mill offering even greater fuel efficiency than before. Factory CNG options too has been offered from the get go.





Mercedes-Benz C 300 Petrol; AMG C63 S E-Performance

Having launched the new generation C-class in India in 2022, Mercedes brought out some major updates for its sedan in 2024. The first of these was the discontinuation of the previously available C 300d diesel in favour of a new C 300 petrol trim. Offered in AMG Line guise, the C 300 petrol replaces the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel mill with a four-cylinder petrol mill good for 255 bhp and 400 Nm. The engine also offers an overboost function bumping up power by 27 bhp for 30 seconds. As with the rest of the C-class line-up a 9-speed automatic gearbox channels power to the wheels.





On the other end of the spectrum, the C-class lineup expanded with the introduction of the new plug-in hybrid AMG C 63. Unlike its predecessor, the new C 63 drops the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in favour of a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder paired with a plug-in hybrid system. Total system output stands at 671 bhp and 1020 Nm making it the most powerful C 63 ever.





Mercedes-Benz E-class

Mercedes launched the sixth generation of its most popular model in India, the E-class, in October 2024 with prices starting from Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Growing in size over its predecessor, the E-class took a marked step up over its predecessor packing in even more tech than before. The biggest draw is undoubtedly inside the cabin with the new E getting Mercedes’ wide-screen MBUX Superscreen featuring a central touchscreen and dedicated co-driver display with a third free-standing display for the instrument cluster. Other features on offer include power-adjustable rear outer seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, motorised rear sunblinds, a 730W Burmester 4D sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.





Unlike its predecessor, the new E-class lacks the option of a six-cylinder diesel engine with Mercedes instead offering the sedan with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine for the first time. The unit churns out 370 bhp and 500 Nm of torque and is offered in the range-topping E 450. Also offered are a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.



Mercedes-AMG S63 S E Performance

Having already offered the latest S-class in India in both the standard long-wheelbase and Maybach guise, Mercedes looked to bolster its flagship limousine’s line-up with the launch of the AMG 63 derivative in 2024. Arriving in plug-in hybrid spec, the AMG S 63 marked the return of the AMG S-class sedan to the Indian market after a notable hiatus with the previous-gen S 63 only offered in the model’s coupe body style - the new S-class is sedan only.



Aside from all the bells and whistles one would expect from a flagship luxury sedan, the S 63 upped the ante with a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 powertrain tucked away under the bodywork giving the 5+ metre long sedan 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm of torque on tap and the ability to blitz from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Porsche Panamera, Panamera GTS

While it originally revealed prices for the third-gen Panamera late last year, Porsche officially launched its luxury sedan in India in 2024 in standard spec followed by the GTS in the ensuing months. Featuring an evolutionary design and a more tech loaded cabin inspired by the Taycan, the new Panamera is offered with a 348 bhp 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine in base specification with the GTS upping the ante with sportier design tweaks and 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood good for 494 bhp and a 302 kmph top speed.

Porsche Taycan Facelift

Porsche also refreshed its all-electric sedan in the Indian market in 2024. The Taycan received a facelift in early 2024 in global markets with the model being listed for Indian markets in July. Subtle styling updates aside, the Taycan got some major changes under the skin including larger battery packs, more powerful electric motors and upgrades to the energy recuperation system, heat pump and more. The Taycan arrived in India in 4S and Turbo spec developing 537 bhp and 695 Nm and 872 bhp and 890 Nm respectively.



Skoda Superb

2024 saw the return of the Skoda Superb name tag after an almost year-long hiatus though it wasn’t the new fourth-gen model that debuted in late 2023. Skoda chose to re-introduce the third-gen flagship sedan in India as a limited-run CBU import after originally discontinuing the car in the move to the BS6 Phase II emission norms. The Superb is offered in a single Laurin and Klement trim powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard. The sedan however saw a near Rs 20 lakh hike in prices in its relaunch in the shift from CKD to CBU.



In other news, Skoda has confirmed that the new fourth-gen Superb is coming to India with the launch set for 2025.



Tata Tigor iCNG AMT

Tata looked to push into a market yet unexplored by other mass-market carmakers when it mixed the easy-to-drive nature of an AMT with the lowered running costs offered by CNG. The Tiago and Tigor were the brand’s first models to feature the CNG AMT powertrain promising lower running costs as well as making navigating city traffic less hectic. Both models also benefited from Tata’s new dual cylinder technology a well which helped to make room in the boot for luggage while still maintaining the overall storage capacity of the older single large cylinder.

Toyota Camry

Toyota ended 2024 with the launch of the new ninth generation of the Camry executive sedan. The ninth-gen Camry debuts a sharper and edgier look inspired by Toyota’s latest range of cars and SUVs along with packing in more tech inside the cabin and the latest generation of Toyota’s hybrid technology. The new Camry is longer than its predecessor though the width, height and wheelbase have remained untouched.

On the tech front, the new Camry is quite well equipped with kit such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, a head-up display, electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, reclining rear seat, and Level 2 ADAS functions. On the powertrain front, the new Camry gets the latest iteration of Toyota’s hybrid technology pairing an electric motor with a 2.5-litre petrol engine developing a combined 227 bhp - 12 bhp more than before