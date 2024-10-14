Maharashtra Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai

Making a bold move ahead of the assembly election polls, the Maharashtra Government today announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths on Mumbai entry points. The exemption of toll to enter Mumbai will be effective from midnight (12 am) of October 15, 2024, and will apply to vehicles like cars, jeeps, vans, and small trucks.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde reportedly announced during a cabinet meeting earlier today. Later Shinde confirmed the announcement while addressing the news media. The five tolls that currently work as entry points into Mumbai include - Dahisar, Mulund West (LBS Road), Vashi, Airoli and Mulund East toll booths.

Apart from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena too have been calling for the removal of toll charges at Mumbai entry points. Recently, Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena party also reiterated the demand for toll exemptions.

It is to be noted that the exemption of toll charges has only been announced for entry into Mumbai city. This indicates that motorists must pay toll charges while exiting the city. At the moment, the entry toll charges for a light motor vehicle is Rs. 45.