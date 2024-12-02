Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025

The naked Ducati now packs more power, a new double-sided swingarm, and an updated electronics package, from the Panigale V4.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 updated for 2025
  • Gets more power, double-sided swingarm and updated electronics
  • India launch in 2025

After updating the Panigale V4 earlier this year, Ducati has updated the  Streetfighter V4 for the year 2025 where it now registers more power, is lighter due to new components, and updated electronics package.

 

Ducati Streetfighter V4 2025 carandbike india edited 2

In terms of looks, the updated Streetfighter aligns with the design language of the recently unveiled Streetfighter V2. Notable changes include new aerodynamic wings, with one set on the tank and another on the radiator shroud, enhancing the bike's aggressive look and functionality. Furthermore, the motorcycle now weighs less at 189 kg for the S variant and 191kg for the base variant, which is 4 kg less than the outgoing versions. 

 

Ducati Streetfighter V4 2025 carandbike india edited 5

Moving to the powertrain, the 1,103cc V4 engine on the Streetfighter V4 now produces 214 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. While the power has gone up by 6 bhp, the torque has reduced by 3 Nm. The electronics have also been updated, with all functions now managed via the 6.9-inch TFT screen, first introduced on the Panigale V4.

 

Ducati Streetfighter V4 2025 carandbike india edited 3

 

For cycle parts, the motorcycle now comes with a double-sided swingarm, replacing the signature single-sided swingarm of the outgoing model. For suspension, the S variant comes equipped with semi-active Ohlins and forged aluminum wheels, while the base variant uses a mechanically-adjustable Showa/Sachs suspension and cast alloy wheels. For brakes, the bike now features new premium Brembo Hypure calipers.

 

Expect Ducati to launch the updated Streetfighter V4 in 2025. In terms of pricing, Ducati retails the Rs 24.62 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 28 lakh for the S variant, which is expected to go up with the new model.

# Ducati bikes# Ducati Streetfighter V4# streetfighter# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
    Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
  • The Streetfighter V2 is powered by the same engine as the Panigale V2. It is 30 bhp less powerful, and 9 kg lighter than the engine it replaces.
    EICMA 2024: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled
  • While less powerful than its predecessor, the new motorcycle is the lightest version of the Panigale superbike ever made
    EICMA 2024: 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Unveiled; Powered By New Ducati V-Twin
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter
  • The Rizoma Edition is limited to just 500 units, and has been rolled out to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler range
    Ducati Unveils Limited-Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition

Latest News

  • The naked Ducati now packs more power, a new double-sided swingarm, and an updated electronics package, from the Panigale V4.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
  • Honda has trademarked the GB500 name in the US, hinting that a 500 cc Honda modern classic may be in the making.
    Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?
  • Stellantis says that the company board will be headed by an Interim Executive Committee in the intervening period.
    Carlos Tavares Resigns As Stellantis CEO; Successor To Be Appointed In 2025
  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
    Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
  • The KTM 250 Duke’s discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Updated earlier this year, the 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
  • While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
    Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
    Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Research More on Ducati StreetFighter V4

Ducati StreetFighter V4
8.2

Ducati StreetFighter V4

Starts at ₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View StreetFighter V4 Specifications
View StreetFighter V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved