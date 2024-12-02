Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025

After updating the Panigale V4 earlier this year, Ducati has updated the Streetfighter V4 for the year 2025 where it now registers more power, is lighter due to new components, and updated electronics package.

In terms of looks, the updated Streetfighter aligns with the design language of the recently unveiled Streetfighter V2. Notable changes include new aerodynamic wings, with one set on the tank and another on the radiator shroud, enhancing the bike's aggressive look and functionality. Furthermore, the motorcycle now weighs less at 189 kg for the S variant and 191kg for the base variant, which is 4 kg less than the outgoing versions.

Moving to the powertrain, the 1,103cc V4 engine on the Streetfighter V4 now produces 214 bhp of max power at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. While the power has gone up by 6 bhp, the torque has reduced by 3 Nm. The electronics have also been updated, with all functions now managed via the 6.9-inch TFT screen, first introduced on the Panigale V4.

For cycle parts, the motorcycle now comes with a double-sided swingarm, replacing the signature single-sided swingarm of the outgoing model. For suspension, the S variant comes equipped with semi-active Ohlins and forged aluminum wheels, while the base variant uses a mechanically-adjustable Showa/Sachs suspension and cast alloy wheels. For brakes, the bike now features new premium Brembo Hypure calipers.

Expect Ducati to launch the updated Streetfighter V4 in 2025. In terms of pricing, Ducati retails the Rs 24.62 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 28 lakh for the S variant, which is expected to go up with the new model.